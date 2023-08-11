ECOWAS said deposed Niger President, Mohamed Bazoum is living in terrible conditions and his son has lost ‘many kilos’

The sub-regional organisation said Bazoum and his family are being held in inhumane conditions

The union warned Général Abdourahmane Tchiani to desist from carrying out his threat to kill Bazoum

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has given an update on the living condition of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and his son.

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, said Bazoum and his son are living under terrible conditions in the coup plotters’ detention.

Bazoum living In terrible conditions, his son has lost ‘many kilos’

Musah stated this while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, August 11.

“We are going there, if need be, to rescue President Bazoum who is living in very terrible conditions today. He is being denied medical attention, he’s being denied even access to his usual food

“His son, who is also in detention, has lost so many kilos already. They are being held in these inhumane conditions and we cannot just sit back idle and depend on the goodwill of these people who are disrupting the democratic process in the country.”

Reacting to the threat made by the military junta, General Abdourahmane Tchiani to kill Bazoum, if ECOWAS carry out its proposed military action against Niger Republic, Musah said the coup plotters will pay if they dare harm Bazoum and his family

“Yesterday’s communique also made it very clear that this junta will pay dearly if anything happens to the safety, security, or the physical integrity of Bazoum, his family, or members of his government. That was clearly done,”

“We are not going to hold back because they are holding the president hostage. If they dare, if they should harm in any way, then they are going to pay very dearly for that. So, this is a tactic.”

