There is tension in the Republic of Niger following the detention of Idrissa Kané, the general manager of the Nigerian Post Office

Kané is also the son of Aïchatou Boulama Kané, the ousted Niger’s ambassador to France who refused to pledge allegiance to the military government of General Abdourahamane Tchiani

It is not clear why Kané is being arrested, but there is a likely possibility that it might be linked to his mother’s refusal to recognise the military government

Niger, Niamey - An emerging report has confirmed the detention of Idrissa Kané by the military junta in the Republic of Niger on Wednesday, August 9.

Idrissa Kané is the son of Aïchatou Boulama Kané, the ousted Niger’s ambassador to France who pledged loyalty to the government of the detained and overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum.

As reported by France 24, Kané was involved in a case of alleged misappropriation of public funds being handled by Niger’s anti-corruption body, Halcia.

Kane is the current general manager of the Niger’s Post Office, and it is unclear if he has been taken into custody due to the case of corruption or his mother’s loyalty to President Bazoum and defiance to the current military government.

General Tchiani sacks four high commissioners

Meanwhile, Ambassador Kané has maintained her role as a high commissioner to France despite the announcement of General Abdourahamane Tchiani that it has terminated the positions of all the ambassadors to France, Nigeria, Togo and the United States.

Ambassador Kané also boldly declared she is “still the ambassador of the legitimate President Bazoum Mohamed”.

She regarded the decision of the military junta in Niger to terminate her appointment as illegal and unconstitutional.

She stated that it was “null and void; it was taken by an illegitimate power. I am the ambassador of Niger in France”.

“They may push us to that point”: US sends strong warning to Niger coup plotters

Meanwhile, the United States of America may be pushed to involve the military in the Niger Republic over the recent coup.

The acting deputy secretary of the US, Victoria Nuland, said the military might be the option if the coup plotters fail to return the country to a democratic government.

Nuland disclosed that the US government is in touch with the ECOWAS Chairman, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria.

