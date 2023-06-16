A team of seven African leaders has embarked on a peace mission to Kyiv in Ukraine for a peace talk between the country and Russia

The seven-man delegation is made up of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior representatives of Egypt, Senegal, Comoros, Uganda, Zambia, and the Republic of the Congo

The peace mission is organised by a non-profit organisation, the Brazzaville Foundation

Kyiv, Ukraine - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading seven African leaders on a peace mission between Ukraine and Russia.

Ramaphosa, who has arrived at Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, will meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky today, June 16, before heading to Russia with his seven-member team on a peace mission, BBC Pidgin reported.

African leaders are on a peace mission to Ukraine and Russia. Photo Credit: Cyril Ramaphosa/Macky Sall/Azali Assoumani/Hakainde Hichilema

The African group, which includes leaders from South Africa and Egypt, will speak with President Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin on achieving a cease-fire and lasting peace.

This latest move by the African leaders comes after Kyiv launched a counter-offensive which increased the volatility of the war.

Who are the African leaders on the team?

In addition to the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the delegation also includes Senegalese President Macky Sall, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, and the President of Comoros, the current chairperson of the African Union, Azali Assoumani.

Who is the organizer of the peace initiative?

The peace mission initiative is organized by an independent non-profit organization, the Brazzaville Foundation.

The goals of the Brazzaville Foundation are to develop initiatives and prevent wars and violence, especially in Africa.

The peace mission is put together by Jean-Yves Ollivier, a Frenchman who has helped secure the release of hostages in the Central African Republic.

Ollivier has also in the past negotiated one power-sharing deal in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Concerning the war in Ukraine, the Brazzaville Foundation has stated that dialogue is very important.

Members of the foundation have met with representatives from Ukraine and Russia in the past few months.

According to the foundation website, their objective is help with the resumption of peace talks between both countries and the members hope to make progress during these visits to Ukraine and Russia.

What can the mission actually achieve?

In previously published interviews, Jean-Vyes Ollivier had said the aim is to commence talk instead of trying to resolve the war.

He noted that the talks should start from issues that have no direct connection with the military situation and build from there.

One of such talk is a potential swap (exchange) of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The other is to try to find solutions to issues that are of importance to Africa like grain and fertilizer.

The war has seriously affected and blocked the export of grain from Ukraine and fertilizers from Russia and this has increased global food insecurity for Africa.

The Africa continent also depends on imports from the two countries.

Why did Russia invade Ukraine and what does President Vladimir Putin want?

