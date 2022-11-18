Gogo Priscilla Sitienei, as she was fondly referred to until her demise, was a pupil at Vision Preparatory School Ndalat in Nandi county

Sammy Chepsiror announced that his grandmother died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 16

The octogenarian in class seven is believed to have been one of the world's oldest pupils after the late Kimani Maruge from Uasin Gishu county

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A grandmother who inspired generations after joining school has been pronounced dead aged 99 years.

Gogo Priscilla Sitienei (l) with Nandi governor Stephen Sang. Photo: Kimutai Leonard Arap Kirwa.

Source: Facebook

Gogo Priscilla Sitienei, as she was fondly referred to until her demise, was a pupil at Vision Preparatory School Ndalat in Nandi county.

According to her grandson Sammy Chepsiror, his grandmother, who made history when she starred in a French film 'Gogo Priscilla' (Granny Pricilla) a year ago, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 16.

Uasin Gishu's oldest pupil

The octogenarian in class seven is believed to have been one of the world's oldest pupils after the late Kimani Maruge, who hailed from the neighbouring Uasin Gishu county.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Chepsiror told journalists that his grandmother, who went back to class 11 years ago, died at 5am, hours after seeking treatment at Royal Hospital in Turbo, Uasin Gishu county.

"Our grandmother has been in good health attending her classes. Until recently when she started complaining of chest pains which forced her to miss school," Chepsiror said.

The grandson said his grandmother had recently started developing old age-related complications.

Still, her situation was not serious until this week, when she was rushed to the facility, where she died peacefully.

"I want to say to the children of the world, especially girls, that education will be your wealth, don't look back and run to your father. With education you can be whatever you want, a doctor, lawyer or a pilot," she was once quoted as saying.

Sitienei will be remembered for her many decades of service to the community, where she used to help attend to pregnant women as a traditional midwife until 2011, when she opted to acquire education at the age of 89.

Leaders consoled the deceased's family

Nandi governor Sang led local leaders in condoling with the family.

The leaders described Sitienei as an extraordinary person whose passion for education has inspired all generations to value the importance of lifelong learning.

"Going to school at the age of 90 years signifies the importance of education in transforming lives," Sang said in his condolence message.

Gogo Priscilla landed at the Eldoret International Airport as a heroine in September 2021 after spending weeks in France, where she starred in the education film 'Gogo Priscilla'.

Gogo Sitienei was the main character in the film produced by ladybirds Cinema and directed by French filmmaker Pascal Plissom.

Several pupils formed the film cast to encourage learners in parts of France to go to school.

That Sitienei's thirst for knowledge was unrivalled was shown by the way she interacted with her classmates, some aged between 10 and 12.

Sitienei's thirst for education

The granny explained that she was born and raised during the colonial era, which made it impossible for her to receive formal education.

She added that after over six decades of being a midwife, it was time to have someone else inherit her midwifery skills and jot down the herbal remedies for her predecessors to use in the years ahead.

To do so, Gogo has been spending her free time under shades of trees, trading stories with her classmates.

While in school, Gogo donned the school's grey uniform and green pullover like any other student and participated in the subjects on offer, including PE, music, and drama.

Nigerian student breaks 108-year-old record, becomes first African to win UN AFS Award, gets N4.2m cash prize

Noel Ifeanyi Alumona, a Nigerian who is currently a student at Vanderbilt University, United States, had done the country proud as he has emerged winner of the 2022 AFS Award for Young Global Citizens.

The huge recognition came as a reward for his relentless work discouraging violence against women through Boys Champion, a not-for-profit organisation he founded in 2018.

The competition was tough In an interview, Alumona told Legit.ng that the selection process for the top prize was very competitive since there were 500 contestants.

Source: TUKO.co.ke