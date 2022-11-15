Seyi Oluyole, a Nigerian philanthropist has shared the story of a little girl who was thrown out by her madam

Her madam was said to have given her the hard option to drop out of school and learn a trade or to leave her house

Seyi who shared the girl's photos has said her organisation is now in the process of changing the girl's life for the better

Socour has come the way of a little girl who was thrown out by her madam.

Photos of the girl whose name is not immediately clear was shared on Twitter by Seyi Oluyole, a philanthropist.

The little girl was thrown out by her madam. Photo credit: @SeyiOluyole.

Source: Twitter

According to Seyi, her organisation picked the girl after her madam asked her to either drop out of school and learn a trade or to leave her house.

Seyi has promised that the girl's life will be transformed and changed for the better. According to the story, the girl is just 14-years-old.

She wrote on Twitter:

"Today, we took in a minor working as a house girl since her mother abandoned her. She is intelligent & talented. Her madam gave the ultimatum for her to either drop out of school & learn a trade at 14 or leave her house. Today, we start the journey of transforming her life."

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

Twitter users have appreciated Seyi who is known for such good works. See a few of what they are saying below:

@KoladeAjibola1 said:

"Congratulations to her wishing her a wonderful God-filled life ahead."

@adegokegrace084 commented:

"God bless you."

