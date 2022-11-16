A VC, Mamokgethi Phakeng, has stirred massive reactions online with a video of her encouraging her students during exam preparation

The administrator took her time to talk to each student in a reading hall on campus and gave them chocolates afterwards

Many people who reacted to Phakeng's video said that she is a perfect example of a good leader

A woman, Mamokgethi Phakeng, who is also the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Cape Town, has shared a video on LinkedIn showing how she treated her students well.

In the clip, the woman went to a reading room filled with students, and she asked each of them silently how their exam preparation was going.

Many people praised the VC's show of love to her students. Photo source: LinkedIn/Mamokgethi Phakeng

VC gave students motivation

After every short conversation with each student, she would give them a bar of chocolate. The undergraduates were very surprised by her gesture.

On her page, Phakeng said:

"The university journey is not easy, much support and constant motivation is needed to push through! I am a mother before I am VC, so I will be there to give them the motivation they need to soldier on."

VC's action touches hearts

People who watched the video were touched and commended Phakeng. Below are some of the reactions:

Ifeoluwaposi Ogundana said:

"This is so inspiring and lovely."

Sinazo Ngalo said:

"Not me crying while watching this, these are the type of Leaders we need....Thank you for this,I am in tears..."

Eunice Akuru said:

"This gesture displayed here by the VC of UCT is one of a rare kind. Imagine how this would enhance the performance of students."

Faustin Ndikumana said:

"VERY insightful and inspiring indeed! You would have noticed that successful study is not achieved throughout confused study choices."

Olusola Akinwale said:

"This is the best act of humanitarian I have ever seen conducted by a principal officer. Weldone mother. You deserve an award for this."

