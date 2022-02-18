Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has condoled with the government and people of Liberia over the demise of Amos Sawyer, former interim president of the country

FCT, Abuja - Former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has condoled with the government and people of Liberia over the demise of Amos Sawyer, former interim president of the country.

Jonathan in a condolence message on behalf of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), described the late leader as a distinguished academic, activist, politician, and an African icon renowned for his patriotism and promotion of peace in the West Africa region.

Jonathan and the West Africa Elders Forum joined the people of Liberia to mourn Amos Sawyer. Photo credit: GEJ Foundation

Source: Facebook

Wealth Dickson Ominabo, Communications Officer for GJF in a news statement quoted Goodluck Jonathan as saying:

“Goodluck Jonathan Foundation and the West African Elders Forum are deeply saddened by the news of his death, as he was a committed member of the Forum, a friend and partner in progress in our quest for peace and sustainable development of Africa.

“He was an illustrious leader, a voice of truth, and a good role model to many across the African continent for his wisdom and political thoughts on the need for a just, peaceful, and inclusive Africa.

“Our prayers are with his family, the government and people of Liberia, his friends, and colleagues around the world. Dr. Sawyer will be remembered for his patriotism and promotion of peace and democracy across Africa.”

Source: Legit.ng