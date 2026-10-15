A serving US Air Force Staff Sergeant at the E6 rank has shared a detailed breakdown of her military pay

The servicemember revealed her total monthly entitlements, which included base pay, housing allowance, and subsistence allowance

She also disclosed that she directs 25% of her gross pay into her TSP retirement savings account

A US Air Force Staff Sergeant, known as @marcelaagri on TikTok, sparked widespread curiosity online after posting a candid, selfie-style video from inside her car in which she walked viewers through every line of her military pay statement.

Filming from what appears to be a military base car park, the service member at the E6 pay grade laid out her Leave and Earnings Statement in full, covering entitlements, deductions, and her final take-home figures.

A US military lady shares a breakdown of her salary as a staff sergeant. Photo credit: @marcelaagri/TikTok

Source: UGC

What E-6 Air Force sergeant earns each month

On the entitlements side, her base pay is $4,612.80 per month (N6,135,946). She also receives a Basic Allowance for Subsistence of $476.95 (N634,438) and a Basic Allowance for Housing of $1,821.45 (N2,422,892), plus an additional $55.31 (N73,573), bringing her total entitlements to $6,966.55 (N9,263,003).

Her deductions, however, are significant. Federal taxes total $371.84 (N494,441), Social Security contributions total $285.99 (N380,342), and Medicare totals $66.89 (N88,931). Her SGLI life insurance premium and a mid-month pay advance add further figures to that column. Her largest single deduction is her Thrift Savings Plan contribution, which is $1,153.20 (N1,533,809). She explained that she has always allocated 25% of her gross pay to the TSP retirement account and has never reduced that amount.

She also has a $1,000 (N1,329,630) bank allotment set up each month.

After applying all deductions and the allotment, her total net amount for the second half of the month is $2,076.73 (N2,760,779). She also receives $1,985.36 (N2,639,219) at the start of the month as her mid-month payment, meaning she is paid twice monthly in line with standard US military payroll practice.

Watch her full pay breakdown on TikTok below:

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced that 59 countries whose military forces are exempt from immigration rules.

Australia: Annual salary of Chief of Army

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced the annual salaries of top military officers, with the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force each earning $659,090.

This amounts to more than N877 million a year, and all three chiefs earn the same pay. Find out what the published salaries reveal about Australia’s approach to military compensation and transparency.

Source: Legit.ng