Bahrain's labour law guarantees every worker a minimum weekly rest period of 24 consecutive hours

Friday is the designated weekly day of rest under Bahrain's labour regulations, with prayer time protected for Muslim workers

Employers in Bahrain can shift the rest day to another day of the week under specific conditions outlined in the law

Bahrain's labour law requires that work in every establishment be organised so that each employee receives at least 24 hours of uninterrupted rest every week.

Under the law, Friday is the official weekly day of rest across Bahrain.

Bahrain labour law guarantees every employee 24 hours of uninterrupted weekly rest, with Friday serving as the official weekly rest day. Photo credit: AlZayyat/Getty

Source: UGC

The regulation specifically protects Friday prayer time for Muslim workers, making it a non-negotiable component of the rest period.

When employers can change the rest day

Despite Friday's status as the default day off, the law gives employers some flexibility. An employer may reassign the weekly rest day to any other day of the week for some of their workers, provided that the requirement to observe Friday prayer time for Muslims is still met.

This provision means that businesses operating across all seven days, such as those in retail, hospitality, or manufacturing, can rotate days off among their workforce without breaching the law, as long as each individual worker still receives their full 24-hour rest entitlement within the week.

The rule applies across establishments in Bahrain and forms part of the country's broader framework of worker protections under its labour legislation.

Requirements for foreigner work permit in Bahrain

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bahrain has set out a series of conditions that employers must fulfil before they can successfully obtain a work permit for foreign workers, according to information published by the country's Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA).

Source: Legit.ng