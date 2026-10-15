• Luxembourg law gives seasonal workers who miss statutory holidays a specific compensation route under Article 6

• Workers paid by the hour or by the month in seasonal businesses can receive extra rest days or additional paid leave

• The compensation days granted to these workers cannot count towards the weekly rest period under the 1966 labour law

Luxembourg has specific rules governing how workers in seasonal businesses are compensated when they work on statutory public holidays, under Article 6 of the country's labour law.

Under the provision, employees paid by the hour or by the month who work in seasonal businesses and do not take statutory holidays off are entitled to compensation for each public holiday they work.

Luxembourg seasonal workers receive compensatory paid rest or leave when they work on statutory public holidays under Article 6 labour law. Photo credit: DanielSavvy/Getty

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The law sets out three options through which this compensation can be delivered.

Luxembourg's three compensation options

The first option allows an employer to grant the worker two days of paid rest within a period of six months. The second permits two extra days of paid leave on top of the worker's ordinary annual leave entitlement.

The third option applies to all statutory holidays worked across a full year and entitles the worker to half a day of paid rest per week throughout that year.

Employers and workers in seasonal industries must choose one of these three routes; the law does not allow for monetary substitution in place of the rest or leave days.

Key restriction on how rest days are counted

There is an important limitation attached to these compensation days. The rest days granted under Article 6 cannot be factored into the calculation of the weekly rest period outlined in Article 4, paragraph 6 of the Law of 22 April 1966, which establishes uniform rules on paid annual leave for private-sector employees in Luxembourg.

This means that while seasonal workers do receive extra time off to make up for public holidays worked, that time cannot be used to satisfy the employer's separate obligation to provide weekly rest. The two entitlements remain distinct and must each be met independently.

The distinction is significant for employers in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and hospitality, where seasonal scheduling can make it difficult to manage multiple overlapping leave obligations at once.

Luxembourg army opens recruitment

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Luxembourg Army opened its doors to a wide range of professionals, listing over 115 professions and specialties available across both civilian and military career paths.

According to the Luxembourg Army's official website, the institution has about 1,380 committed personnel and is recruiting in fields as varied as IT and cybersecurity, combat roles, healthcare, transport, and logistics.

Source: Legit.ng