Kuwait sets a minimum wage of KD75 per month for workers under the country's Labour Law

Employers in Kuwait are legally required to pay salaries directly into workers' bank accounts in Kuwaiti Dinars

Article 56 of Kuwait's Labour Law spells out strict rules on how often and how late wages can be paid

Kuwait has set a minimum wage of KD75 per month for workers in the country, with clear rules governing how and when employers must pay salaries under the national Labour Law.

Under the law, employers are required to deposit wages directly into workers' bank accounts, and all payments must be made in Kuwaiti Dinars. Workers cannot be paid in any other currency.

Kuwait enforces a KD75 minimum wage and requires employers to pay salaries directly into workers' bank accounts in Kuwaiti Dinars. Photo credit: DerekBrumby/Getty

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How often Kuwait workers must be paid

Article 56 of Kuwait's Labour Law sets out the payment schedule that employers must follow. Workers are entitled to receive their wages either every two weeks or once a month, depending on the nature of their employment arrangement.

Those engaged in monthly work fall under the once-a-month payment cycle.

The law also places a firm limit on how long an employer can delay a payment. Wages must not be held back for more than seven days beyond the agreed payment date. Any delay beyond that threshold puts the employer in breach of the Labour Law.

What workers in Kuwait should know

The rules are particularly relevant to the large number of Nigerian workers and other expatriates based in Kuwait, many of whom work in domestic service, construction, and other sectors covered by the Labour Law.

Workers who find that their employer has failed to deposit wages on time, paid in cash rather than through a bank, or withheld payment beyond the seven-day limit have grounds to raise a complaint under the provisions of Article 56.

The minimum wage figure of KD75 per month serves as the legal floor, meaning no employer operating under Kuwait's Labour Law can pay below that amount regardless of the terms of any private agreement with a worker.

Kuwait lists 2 visa types available for foreigners

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kuwait has outlined the main visa categories available to foreign nationals seeking entry into the country, advising travellers to choose the option that best fits the purpose of their visit. According to information from Kuwaiti authorities, two primary visa types are on offer for prospective visitors.

Source: Legit.ng