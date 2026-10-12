The French passport ranks among the world's strongest, yet holders face outright travel bans in three specific countries

All three countries share a colonial history with France and expelled French military forces following military coups

Burkina Faso formally severed diplomatic ties with France in June 2026, marking the sharpest break of the three

The French passport opens doors in nearly every corner of the world, but as of 2026, three countries have effectively closed theirs to French nationals, and all three are in West Africa.

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have each made French passport holders unwelcome through a combination of visa restrictions, diplomatic expulsions, and outright political hostility.

French passport holders face growing travel restrictions as Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso tighten entry rules. Credit: ISSOUF SANOGO-/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The pattern reflects a broader rejection of French influence across the Sahel region following a wave of military coups between 2020 and 2023.

Niger

According to Young Pioneers, Niger's break with France came swiftly after the July 2023 military coup that removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power. The new junta accused Paris of interfering in the country's internal affairs, expelled the French ambassador, cancelled military cooperation, and banned French aircraft from Nigerien airspace.

Visa processing for French nationals effectively stopped, and airlines ceased operating routes carrying French citizens into Niamey. No formal decree was published declaring French citizens banned, but the practical outcome was the same: entering Niger on a French passport became virtually impossible.

Mali

Mali's deterioration was more gradual. Two military coups in 2020 and 2021 set the country on a path away from its long-standing partnership with France. The French military operation Barkhane was terminated, French troops withdrew, and Bamako turned increasingly towards Russia for security support.

As relations collapsed, administrative barriers multiplied for French nationals. Visa approvals became rare, and the obstacles French citizens encountered at every stage of the entry process reflected political decisions rather than standard immigration rules. For a country once considered one of France's closest partners in West Africa, the reversal was significant.

Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso has seen the most dramatic shift. Since Captain Ibrahim Traoré seized power in 2022, anti-French rhetoric has been woven into official government messaging. French forces were expelled, and state media regularly portrayed France as a hostile power.

In June 2026, the military junta formally severed diplomatic relations with France entirely, ordering French diplomats to leave the country and throwing consular services into uncertainty. While Burkina Faso continues to process visas for most foreign nationalities, French citizens have found themselves effectively shut out. For practical purposes, the country is currently closed to French passport holders.

Why France and not others

The three countries share a common thread: all were formerly part of the French colonial empire, and all maintained deep political, military, and economic ties with Paris after independence through what is widely known as Françafrique.

The military governments that came to power after the coups made breaking from this framework a central political goal. French embassies became focal points for protests, military agreements were cancelled, and hostility towards France served as a rallying point for the new administrations.

German or Spanish passport holders face no equivalent restrictions in any of the three countries.

Get working holiday visa in France

Legit.ng earlier reported that France has published the full requirements that foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for its working holiday visa programme, offering a pathway for eligible young travellers to spend extended time in the country while supplementing their finances through work.

Source: Legit.ng