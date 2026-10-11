DStv replaced South Africa’s Compact package with Sports, adding a stronger focus on football and other live sports

Some former Showmax subscribers reported unexpected bills, but MultiChoice says eligible customers keep their R99 promotional price

DStv Nigeria still advertises Compact, so South African package changes do not automatically affect Nigerian subscribers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

For Nigerian football fans who plan their weekends around Premier League fixtures, DStv’s decision to replace its Compact package with a Sports bouquet offers an interesting glimpse into its changing subscription strategy.

The switch, introduced in South Africa on September 17, 2026, gives the familiar package a stronger sporting identity. However, complaints about unexpected bills have overshadowed the transition for some former Showmax subscribers.

Why DStv swapped Compact for Sports amid Showmax shutdown deal. Credot: MultiChoice

Source: UGC

Crucially, this is a South African restructuring. DStv’s Nigerian website continues to advertise Compact, meaning Nigerian subscribers should not interpret the announcement as an automatic change to their own subscriptions.

Compact gets a new sporting identity

Under the overhaul, South African Compact customers were moved to DStv Sports, which retains the previous streaming-only starting price of R399 monthly.

The package combines Compact’s entertainment offering with coverage spanning the Premier League, South Africa’s PSL, Champions League football, cricket, local rugby, WWE and UFC.

For Nigerian viewers, the football offering is the obvious attraction. Access to major competitions can determine whether a household considers its monthly television subscription worthwhile.

However, the South African channel selection and rand-denominated prices should not be treated as Nigerian offers. DStv’s local Compact page separately promotes Premier League football, UFC, movies and other entertainment.

Discount subscribers report unexpected bills

The controversy centres on former Showmax customers who accepted a promotional DStv Stream Compact subscription costing R99 monthly for 12 months.

The offer followed Showmax’s closure and was intended to help qualifying customers continue watching content through DStv.

Instead, some subscribers reported charges far above the promised amount after their accounts moved to Sports.

One customer complained of receiving a R389.32 bill that included a Sports subscription they did not recognise. Another reported an account balance of R1,148 and questioned why their Compact subscription had been replaced.

The complaints highlight the confusion that can arise when a discounted subscription changes its name or billing category, particularly when customers believe their original agreement guarantees a fixed price.

MultiChoice says the original deal remains

Responding to MyBroadband, MultiChoice acknowledged that some customers experienced problems during the package migration and said those issues had been addressed.

The company maintained that eligible former Showmax customers would retain the R99 promotional price and the original terms after moving to Sports.

Customers still experiencing problems were advised to contact DStv Customer Care.

That distinction matters: the migration itself does not, according to MultiChoice, cancel the discounted agreement or justify charging qualifying customers the standard package price, according to a report by MyBroadband.

What Nigerian subscribers should know

For Nigerians, the immediate takeaway is to separate developments in South Africa from changes announced for the local market.

DStv subscribers lament Showmax shutdown deal. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

Compact remains advertised on DStv Nigeria’s official website. The South African announcement therefore provides no basis for assuming that Nigerian Compact accounts have become Sports subscriptions or acquired the same channels.

Subscribers should check their local package details before renewing and retain receipts for promotional offers.

The broader lesson is straightforward: a package promising more football will struggle to win customers’ confidence if its billing leaves them unsure what they agreed to pay.

DStv makes 13 big changes

Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv’s transformation under French media giant Canal+ has brought channel closures, new subscription packages and a streaming overhaul, raising questions about what Nigerian viewers can expect from the pay-TV operator.

One year after Canal+ took control of MultiChoice in September 2025, the broadcaster is pursuing a leaner business while reshaping how customers access sport, films and entertainment.

Source: Legit.ng