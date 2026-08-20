The Türkiye Scholarships 2026 results have been officially announced, marking a new chapter for successful applicants worldwide

Thousands of students applied to one of the world’s most prestigious scholarship programmes, and the newest scholars are now set to begin their journey in Türkiye

For candidates still under evaluation, results will be shared in September 2026, ensuring every applicant receives a fair review

The results for the Türkiye Scholarships 2026 applications have now been officially released. This marks an exciting milestone for one of the world’s most prestigious scholarship programmes, which continues to attract thousands of applicants globally.

Türkiye scholarships results 2026

Türkiye Scholarships 2026 Application Results Announced

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The announcement confirms that successful candidates have been selected and will soon begin their academic journey in Türkiye. Organisers expressed their gratitude to all applicants for their interest and warmly congratulated the new scholars:

This statement highlights the programme’s commitment to supporting international students and fostering global academic exchange.

Next steps for scholars

The newest members of the Türkiye Scholarships family will be welcomed in the coming months, with preparations underway to accompany them throughout their educational journey. The programme is renowned for offering not only financial support but also cultural and academic opportunities that enrich the student experience.

Ongoing evaluations

For candidates whose evaluation process is still in progress, results will be announced in September 2026. This ensures that every applicant receives a fair and thorough review before final decisions are made.

How to check Türkiye scholarships results

Applicants can view their results directly through the official portal: tbbs.turkiyeburslari.gov.tr

See the X post below:

Turkey releases visa requirement for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians holding diplomatic passports can travel to Turkey without a visa and remain in the country for up to 90 days, according to a post that has been circulating widely online.

The post breaks down the different entry requirements for Nigerian passport holders depending on the category of travel document they carry, a distinction that many travellers may not be aware of.

Source: Legit.ng