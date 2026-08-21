Arsenal ended a 22-year wait for the Premier League title last season under Mikel Arteta, and the Gunners head into the new campaign as favourites

Arteta spoke ahead of Arsenal's opening match against Coventry City, outlining the mindset his squad must carry through the season

Several top-six clubs are navigating managerial changes, a factor that has strengthened Arsenal's position heading into the new season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spelt out what it will take for his side to hold onto the Premier League title when the 2026/27 season concludes in May 2027.

The Gunners secured the Premier League trophy last season, edging out competition from Manchester City and ending a 22-year wait for top-flight glory.

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to maintain winning standards. Photo by KontentHaus.

Source: Getty Images

It was the fourth time Arteta had mounted a serious title challenge since taking charge, and the silverware finally arrived at the Emirates.

Heading into the new campaign, Arsenal carry the weight of expectation that comes with being defending champions as they seek to hold on to the title.

Arteta explains what Arsenal needs

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal's clash with Coventry, Arteta pointed to consistency as the defining factor between sides that win trophies once and those that build lasting dynasties.

“Those teams have an incredible quality, which is to maintain the standards daily at the highest level. It is an opportunity that we have,” Arteta said via Arsenal.com.

“I have no question that our players have that desire and the ambition to do that. Now it's something that we have to earn and do daily.”

The departure of Pep Guardiola from Manchester City has reinforced their status as favourites, removing one of the most formidable managerial forces the club had faced during their near-misses in recent seasons.

As the Premier League noted, four of the big six clubs, namely Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool, have all brought in new managers ahead of the season.

That level of transition across rival camps has further consolidated Arsenal's standing at the top of the pecking order, though Arteta has made clear that his squad cannot afford to take that advantage for granted.

The challenge for the Gunners now is not simply to compete, but to sustain the kind of daily discipline and hunger that separates one-time winners from serial champions.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted Arsenal to win the 2026/27 Premier League title ahead of their opening game.

The supercomputer gave the defending champions more than 40% chance of retaining their title, more than 20% higher than the second-placed team.

Source: Legit.ng