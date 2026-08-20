Jessica Bowie, 35, was arrested by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force in Albany, New York on Wednesday, August 20, over an alleged ISIS-linked plot

Bowie allegedly visited the New York State Capitol five times to photograph the area and told a source she wanted to kill senators during a session

Federal officials said Bowie also discussed future attacks on Times Square and the White House after allegedly buying bomb-making materials at a Home Depot

A 35-year-old Albany woman has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation after federal officials say she planned an ISIS-inspired bombing attack on the New York State Capitol.

Jessica Bowie was taken into custody on Wednesday, August 20, by the FBI Albany Joint Terrorism Task Force. She appeared in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York facing a single count that carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, a fine of up to $250,000, and a lifetime term of supervised release.

Jessica Bowie, 35, was arrested by the FBI on August 20 for an alleged ISIS-linked plot. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

John A. Sarcone, the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York, disclosed the charges to reporters on Thursday.

How the plot unfolded

According to a criminal complaint, Bowie converted to Islam five years ago and was subsequently radicalised online. She operated multiple social media accounts under an Islamic name, several of which were repeatedly suspended for violating platform rules.

Between May and July, accounts linked to Bowie posted messages expressing support for terrorism, and she reportedly recorded herself swearing allegiance to ISIS in both English and Arabic.

Between July 16 and August 17, Bowie communicated with a confidential FBI source who was posing as an ISIS facilitator. She told this source she wanted to bomb the Capitol, which sits less than two miles from her home, in order to "harm the enemies of god."

Surveillance teams observed her visiting and photographing the site on five separate occasions between July 21 and August 9.

"I want to destroy as much of the building as possible and kill the senators while they are meeting," she wrote in one message cited in the complaint.

She reportedly wanted to time the attack for when the largest number of senators would be present, and planned to flee the country afterwards before returning to carry out further strikes, including a New Year's Eve attack in Times Square and an assault on the White House.

Craig Tremaroli, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Albany Field Office, said: "Miss Bowie didn't just want to kill lawmakers; she wanted a complete disruption of our government."

One of the confidential sources gave Bowie $200 to buy bomb-making materials. She purchased items at a Home Depot on August 5 and handed them over to sources in the days that followed.

Last week, she also asked about obtaining a handgun, saying she wanted it to shoot at police if they approached her during the attack. She met with sources to buy a firearm and ammunition on Wednesday, the day she was arrested.

Government response

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she was "grateful" to the FBI and New York State Police for stopping the plot, adding that security at the Capitol had already been strengthened earlier in the year amid a rise in threats against public officials.

Sarcone said the arrest sends a clear message:

"We are vigilant, we are prepared, and just as we stop this defendant, we will continue to disrupt plots and protect the American people."

Trump responds to Iran's threat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trump warned Iran not to attack the American assets in the Middle East.

Trump stated that if such is continued, the US will not hesitate to hit the country with unprecedented force.

Source: Legit.ng