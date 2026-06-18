IPCR emphasizes responsible communication to combat ethnic tensions and security challenges in Nigeria

New Anti-Ethnic Stereotyping Toolkits aim to address harmful narratives that deepen societal divisions

Stakeholders unite to validate toolkits designed for media and security organizations, enhancing peace efforts

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has highlighted the need for responsible communication in addressing ethnic tensions and security challenges in Nigeria, as stakeholders validated new Anti-Ethnic Stereotyping and Profiling Toolkits for media and security organisations.

The Director General of IPCR, Joseph Ochogwu, said the initiative represents a major step towards promoting peace, stability, and national cohesion during an expert validation meeting held at the institute’s headquarters in Abuja.

IPCR, Stakeholders Validate Toolkits To Curb Ethnic Profiling In Nigeria

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Represented by Gerald Okafor, Director of Internal Conflict Prevention and Resolution, Ochogwu said the toolkits were important in tackling narratives that could threaten peaceful coexistence.

“Our gathering today for the validation of the Anti-Ethnic Stereotyping and Profiling Toolkits is not only necessary but also strategic in rescuing our dear nation from threats to peace, security, stability, and progress,” he said.

The IPCR boss commended Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited and the WhiteInk Institute for Strategy, Education and Research (WISER) for developing the documents, describing their efforts as a contribution towards strengthening responsible communication in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the President and Founder of WISER, retired Brigadier General Saleh Bala, said the toolkits were created to address harmful language and narratives that could deepen divisions.

“The language, narratives, and labels used in reporting and communication can have far-reaching consequences. They can either foster understanding, inclusion, and peace, or inadvertently reinforce stereotypes, encourage ethnic profiling, deepen divisions, and fuel mistrust among communities,” Bala stated.

He warned that the challenge extends beyond traditional media, noting that social media platforms have increased the speed at which stereotypes and misinformation spread.

The Managing Director of Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited, Kabiru Adamu, explained that the project was built on the understanding that language influences public perception, policy decisions, and conflict dynamics.

He added that words used by security agencies, policymakers, and journalists could either reduce tensions or worsen existing divisions.

The validation meeting brought together security officials, media professionals, academics, civil society groups, and development partners to review the toolkits ahead of their official launch.

Source: Legit.ng