Italy has refused US military planes carrying weapons for the Iran war permission to land at its Sigonella airbase in Sicily

The defence ministry said the US failed to request authorisation in time for parliament to approve, as required under international treaties

The decision highlights growing European opposition to the conflict, with Spain and France also taking steps against US military operations

Italy has refused permission for US military planes carrying weapons bound for the war in Iran to land at the Sigonella airbase in Sicily.

According to Guardian UK, the Italian defence ministry said the US failed to request authorisation in time for parliament to give approval, as required under international treaties.

Italy blocks US bombers at Sicily airbase amid Iran war tensions. Photo credit:Nathan Howard/ Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A source confirmed that “some US bombers” had been scheduled to land at Sigonella – one of seven US navy bases in Italy – before heading to the Middle East.

However, the request was made only when the aircraft were already en route, leaving no time for parliamentary approval.

International treaty rules on US bases

Under treaties dating back to the late 1950s, US navy bases in Italy can be used for logistical and training purposes. They cannot serve as transit hubs for aircraft transporting weapons for war unless in emergency situations.

The office of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stressed that Italy was “acting in full compliance with existing international agreements” and parliamentary procedures. It added that relations with the US remained “solid and based on full and loyal cooperation”.

Rising European opposition to Iran war

The move comes a day after Spain closed its airspace to US aircraft involved in attacks on Iran. Meanwhile, Donald Trump criticised France for refusing to allow planes “loaded up with military supplies” to fly over French territory, calling the country “VERY UNHELPFUL”.

Domestic opposition in Italy

Italy has a strong anti-war culture, with opinion polls showing widespread opposition to the conflict. Opposition parties have urged the government to block US use of Italian bases. Giuseppe Conte, leader of the Five Star Movement, said Italy had “a duty” to deny access and should go further by ending logistical support altogether.

Earlier this month, Meloni herself criticised US-Israeli strikes, warning they were part of a “dangerous trend of interventions outside the scope of international law”. However, she also argued that Europe could not risk “a regime of ayatollahs in possession of nuclear weapons combined with a missile capacity”.

Anger in Sicily over military activity

Local anger has grown in Sicily due to increased activity at Sigonella since the conflict began. Tensions rose further after the US navy posted a photo of a military helicopter landing at the Unesco-listed Madonie natural park during a training exercise.

Nuccio Di Paola, a Five Star Movement politician in Sicily, said: “Sicily does not want and will not contribute to any war. Sicily is a land of peace and must remain so … we cannot allow Sicilians to be put at risk because of our country’s subservience to other countries.”

European allies show growing opposition to US-Iran conflict. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US military airplane crashes amid war

Legit.ng earlier reported that a US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, a refuelling aircraft, crashed in western Iraq on March 12, according to the US military. Officials confirmed that the incident was “not due to hostile fire or friendly fire” but involved a second US tanker.

Source: Legit.ng