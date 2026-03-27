Israel’s army chief has issued a stark warning that the military risks collapse without urgent action on manpower shortages

The crisis has been linked to stalled efforts to expand conscription among the haredi community, fuelling political tensions

Opposition leaders say the government’s delay poses a direct security danger, with calls mounting for universal service

Israel’s army chief has warned that the military could face internal collapse if the government fails to address a growing manpower shortage.

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir raised the issue during a security Cabinet meeting on March 25, saying: “I am raising 10 red flags before the IDF collapses into itself,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

Israel’s army chief warns of manpower shortage threatening military stability. Photo credit: Israeli Ministry of Defense/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Military sources expressed “tremendous concern” over the shortage, particularly during the ongoing war.

According to Anadolu, they stressed that even in peacetime, more troops would be needed to cover multiple fronts, including Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank. Officials cautioned that without additional personnel, “there will be places with big gaps” in operational coverage.

Conscription law delay fuels crisis

The shortage has been partly linked to the absence of legislation expanding conscription among the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) population. A proposed draft law aimed at increasing haredi enlistment was “set aside” by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the name of unity during the war.

Opposition figures sharply criticised the government following Zamir’s remarks, warning of broader security risks. Members of the Yesh Atid Party described the stalled conscription effort as “a security danger,” adding that “it is no longer possible to ignore this.”

Opposition leaders demand action

Opposition leader Yair Lapid warned: “In the next disaster, the government won’t be able to say ‘We didn’t know.’”

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman called for universal conscription, while former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett asked: “What are you waiting for, for heaven’s sake?”

Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot echoed these concerns, stating that mandatory service for all “is the need of the hour.” Other political figures cautioned that reliance on reservists is reaching unsustainable levels.

Security risks loom large

The debate highlights a deepening divide over military service in Israel. With the army stretched across multiple fronts and reservists under increasing strain, the lack of new recruits is seen as a direct threat to national security.

The warning from Lt. Gen. Zamir has intensified pressure on the government to revisit conscription laws, particularly regarding the haredi community, as calls for universal service grow louder.

Security risks grow as IDF faces gaps in operational coverage. Photo credit: Abir SULTAN / POOL / AFP/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Israel closes schools, bans gathering

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel imposed sweeping emergency measures on Saturday, March 21, 2026, after Tehran launched missiles towards the country in retaliation for a joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran.

Public gatherings were banned, schools and workplaces closed, and hospital patients moved to underground facilities. Defence Minister Israel Katz announced a nationwide state of emergency, warning citizens of incoming missile and drone attacks.

Tens of thousands of reservists were called up to reinforce land borders, while police urged against non-essential travel to keep roads clear for emergency services.

Source: Legit.ng