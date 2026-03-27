The UK’s Ministry of Defence has outlined strict rules for social media use in 2026

These guidelines aim to keep online communities respectful, safe and free from harmful content

From offensive language to misinformation, the MOD has made clear what posts will not be allowed

The UK’s Ministry of Defence (MOD) has set out clear rules for social media use in 2026.

While the MOD encourages public engagement and welcomes support from all audiences, it has introduced a moderation policy to ensure online communities remain respectful, safe and constructive.

The UK Defence Ministry enforces strict social media rules to protect online communities. Photo credit: Adrian DENNIS/Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Posts containing offensive or threatening language, including swearwords, will be blocked or deleted. The MOD stresses that abusive language undermines healthy discussion.

Any potentially libellous accusations are not permitted. This is to protect individuals and organisations from false claims that could damage reputations.

Intentionally unconstructive, off-topic or disruptive comments, images or links are not allowed. The MOD aims to keep conversations relevant and purposeful.

Spam and unrelated marketing blocked

Posts promoting unrelated products or services, including spam, will be deleted. Social media channels are not to be used for commercial advertising.

Overtly political statements are banned. The MOD seeks to avoid political bias and maintain neutrality in its online spaces.

Any form of gaming, lottery or betting promotion is strictly prohibited.

Copyright and licence violations restricted

Unlawful use of imagery that violates copyright or breaches a licence agreement will be removed. Respecting intellectual property rights is a key part of the policy.

Images considered abusive, offensive, indecent or obscene will be blocked. This includes any content that may cause harm or distress.

Links to offensive sites prohibited

Links directing users to sites that may be obscene, offensive or indecent are not permitted.

Posts containing misinformation or fabricated content designed to mislead will be deleted. The MOD highlights the importance of accurate and trustworthy information.

Enforcement of rules

The MOD reserves the right to ban or block users who break these rules seriously or repeatedly. As stated in the policy: “We reserve the right to ban or block users who break these rules seriously or repeatedly.”

The UK’s Defence Ministry is committed to fostering safe, respectful and constructive online communities in 2026. By setting clear boundaries, the MOD ensures that its social media platforms remain focused on meaningful engagement and free from harmful or misleading content.

See the list on UK government's website here.

Political statements and unlawful imagery are prohibited on Defence Ministry social platforms. Photo credit: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Items not accepted when entering UK

Legit.ng earlier reported that travelling to the United Kingdom comes with rules about what you can and cannot carry in your luggage. UK customs officers have the right to seize certain goods, and in some cases, you may face prosecution.

Some items are completely banned from entering the UK. If you try to bring them in, they will be taken away.

By following these guidelines, you can ensure a smooth arrival in the UK without unnecessary delays or penalties. You may need to apply for a permit or certificate if you’re bringing items protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) into the UK.

Source: Legit.ng