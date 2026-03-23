The war between the United States, Israel, and Iran has created a tense and unpredictable situation

Analysts have outlined five possible ways the conflict could end, ranging from Trump declaring victory to a wider Middle East war

Each scenario highlights the uncertainty of the endgame and the challenges facing all sides involved

The ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran has sparked intense debate among analysts.

While the situation remains fluid, pundits have outlined five possible scenarios for how the war might conclude.

Trump declares victory as war aims shift in the U.S.–Iran conflict. Photo credit: Anadolu/Andrew Harnik/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Here’s a simple breakdown of those predictions, according to Financial Times.

Scenario 1: Trump declares victory

One possible ending is that U.S. President Donald Trump announces success, regardless of whether his shifting war aims are fully achieved. With midterm elections approaching, domestic pressure is mounting. Trump recently remarked: “I think you'll see it's going to be a short-term excursion.” This has led many to speculate that he may seek a quick exit, or as critics suggest, “chicken out.”

Scenario 2: The Venezuela option

Another scenario draws comparisons to Venezuela. In January, Trump forced President Nicolas Maduro onto a U.S.-bound plane, leaving his deputy Delsi Rodriguez in charge. Analysts note, however, that Iran is not Caracas. The war is dragging on, Iranians are resisting fiercely, and Ayatollah Khamenei’s son Mojtaba now leads the regime. Unlike Venezuela, there is no “Iranian Delsi” waiting to step in.

Scenario 3: Iran agrees to a ceasefire

In theory, Iran could negotiate a ceasefire. Yet, there are no signs of this happening. Trump’s demands cross multiple regime red lines, and Iran’s hardliners appear determined to hold out rather than compromise.

Scenario 4: Iran’s regime survives

A fourth possibility is that Iran’s government endures, weakened but still standing. It could claim victory simply for resisting the world’s most powerful military. Analysts suggest the regime might emerge less ideological, but unlike past uprisings such as those in January, there are currently no popular protests pushing for change.

Scenario 5: Longer Middle East war

Finally, the conflict could spill beyond Iran. Israeli officials have hinted they may continue fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon even if operations in Iran end. This raises the prospect of a drawn-out regional war, with Trump’s shifting war aims making the endgame uncertain. As analysts put it, “the endgame is a moving target.”

While five scenarios have been outlined, none offers an easy resolution. Whether through a declared victory, regime survival, or a broader Middle East conflict, the path forward remains unpredictable. What is clear is that the war’s conclusion will shape not only U.S. politics but also the wider region’s stability.

Israel fights Hezbollah as Middle East war expands beyond Iran. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Chinese seer predicts how US-Iran war will end

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Chinese-Canadian educator, Professor Xueqin Jiang, is drawing worldwide attention after issuing a dramatic forecast about the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Dubbed “China’s Nostradamus”, Jiang has already seen two of his three predictions from May 2024 come true, leaving many unsettled about his final warning.

Source: Legit.ng