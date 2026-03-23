Iran has warned of severe retaliation if the United States follows through on threats to strike its power plants

Military officials said the Strait of Hormuz remains under Iranian control but could be fully closed in response to any attack

The statement also outlined potential strikes on Israel’s infrastructure and regional companies linked to American interests

Iran has issued a strong warning following threats from US President Donald Trump to attack its power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened by March 23.

The Iranian military made clear that the strait remains under its control but is not fully closed. Army spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari stated on state television:

Iran military warns US of retaliation over power plant threats. Photo credit: Anadolu/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“We have repeatedly said the Strait of Hormuz is closed only to the enemy and to harmful traffic. It has not yet been completely closed and is under our intelligent control, and harmless transit – under specific regulations that ensure our security and interests – is allowed.”

Iran’s threatened response to US action

According to Al Jazeera, Iran outlined a series of retaliatory measures should the United States carry out its threats against Iranian power plants. These include:

Complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz until damaged power plants are rebuilt.

Targeting of Israel’s power plants and energy/IT infrastructure.

Destruction of regional companies with American shareholders.

Strikes on power plants in countries hosting US bases, which Iran considers legitimate targets.

Regional and global implications

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical energy routes, with a significant portion of global oil passing through it. Any closure would have immediate consequences for international energy markets and regional stability.

Iran’s warning signals the potential for escalation in the Gulf, raising concerns about the security of energy supplies and the risk of wider conflict involving US allies in the region.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military said on Monday it had carried out a series of overnight strikes against Iranian weapons production sites and government infrastructure.

The army reported hitting an army base it said was used to train soldiers and store missile systems, along with facilities linked to Iran’s Defence Ministry and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps air force.

The statement marks the latest escalation in regional tensions, with Israel framing the strikes as part of its ongoing campaign against Iranian military capabilities.

Iran targets Israel’s infrastructure in response to US aggression. Photo credit: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Israel closes schools, bans gathering

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel imposed sweeping emergency measures on Saturday, March 21, 2026, after Tehran launched missiles towards the country in retaliation for a joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran. Public gatherings were banned, schools and workplaces closed, and hospital patients moved to underground facilities.

Defence Minister Israel Katz announced a nationwide state of emergency, warning citizens of incoming missile and drone attacks. Tens of thousands of reservists were called up to reinforce land borders, while police urged against non-essential travel to keep roads clear for emergency services.

Israel’s nationwide alert system directed residents to bomb shelters during missile interceptions. Few reports of damage or injuries emerged from the initial Iranian strikes.

Source: Legit.ng