Saudi Arabia has announced a strict deadline for foreign Umrah pilgrims, requiring all visitors to leave the Kingdom by 18 April 2026

The new calendar for the 2025–26 season sets clear dates for visa issuance, entry and departure, with penalties for overstaying including fines, deportation and future travel bans

Pilgrims are being urged to plan carefully, as the cut-off date marks a decisive shift towards preparations for the Hajj season

Saudi Arabia has confirmed that 18 April 2026 will be the final exit date for foreign Umrah pilgrims. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced a detailed calendar for the 1447 AH Umrah season, corresponding to 2025–26.

According to reports, the last day to issue Umrah visas is 20 March 2026, while the final date for pilgrims to enter the Kingdom is around 3 April 2026.

Saudi Arabia enforces strict Umrah exit rules, requiring all foreign pilgrims to leave by 18 April 2026. Photo credit: Ismael Adnan Yaqoob/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

After 18 April 2026, authorities will shift their focus entirely to preparations for the Hajj season, including crowd management, security planning and transport logistics.

Travel advisories describe the deadline as a hard cut-off, warning that pilgrims who remain beyond this date may no longer be considered legally present under an Umrah visa.

Why 18 April 2026 matters for Umrah pilgrims

The 18 April deadline is not just administrative. It is tied to long-standing rules that prohibit non-Hajj visa holders from entering or staying in Makkah as the Hajj period approaches.

According to The Travelers, This measure ensures that accommodation, transport and essential services are reserved for registered Hajj pilgrims.

For Umrah visitors, it means that itineraries planned toward the end of Ramadan or mid-April must be carefully timed. Pilgrims arriving near the entry deadline in early April will have only a short window to complete Umrah rites, visit Madinah if desired, and depart before the cut-off.

Penalties and legal risks for overstaying

Saudi Arabia has tightened enforcement of overstay rules in recent years. Reports highlight that overstayers face fines, detention and deportation. Service providers that fail to report overstaying pilgrims have previously faced penalties of up to 100,000 Saudi riyals per case.

Travel advisories stress that overstayers may be detained in immigration facilities and issued multi-year bans on re-entering Saudi Arabia, preventing them from performing Hajj or Umrah in the future.

For the 2025–26 season, enforcement systems are increasingly integrated with electronic visas, biometric data and exit controls at airports and land borders. This makes it far more difficult for pilgrims to remain undetected once their authorised stay expires, especially after the 18 April 2026 deadline.

Pilgrims face fines, deportation and travel bans if they overstay beyond the final cut-off date. Photo credit: Ismael Adnan Yaqoob/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia announces 2026 Eid al-Fitr day

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has announced that Friday, March 20, will be the day for the celebration of the 2026 Eid al-Fitr festival as the holy month of Ramadan approaches its end.

Reports that emerged from the Kingdom indicated that the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal 1447 was not sighted in any part of Saudi Arabia.

The development indicated that the 2026 Ramadan month will complete 30 days on Thursday, March 19 and that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, March 20.

Source: Legit.ng