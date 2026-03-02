One hundred and twenty-eight journalists and media workers are confirmed killed in 2025, according to the International Federation of Journalists’ final Killed List

The Middle East and Arab World remains the deadliest region, with 74 journalists killed, including 56 in Palestine

The IFJ is calling for urgent action in 2026 to end the cycle of violence and impunity against media professionals

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has released its final Killed List for 2025, confirming that 128 journalists and media workers lost their lives during the year.

The report, published on December 31, highlights that 10 of the victims were women and nine deaths were accidental.

The IFJ describes 2025 as another devastating year for journalism, condemning the ongoing failure of authorities to protect media workers. The Federation is urging immediate and decisive action in 2026 to break the cycle of violence and impunity.

Additional cases confirmed

The updated list includes 17 more cases that were verified after December 10. This follows the preliminary report issued on December 9, which recorded 111 deaths, including one accidental case.

The final figures reflect further killings in Palestine, Tanzania, Peru and Guatemala, alongside accidental deaths in Nigeria, Burundi and Iran.

Global statistics since 1990

Since the launch of the annual Killed List in 1990, the IFJ has documented 3,173 deaths worldwide. This equates to an average of 91 deaths per year, with 876 recorded in the past decade.

The Federation also reports that 533 journalists are currently in jail, with China identified as the world’s largest jailer of media professionals.

Middle East worst affected

For the third consecutive year, the Middle East and Arab World remains the most dangerous region for journalists. In 2025, 74 journalists were killed there, including 56 in Palestine. This accounts for 58% of all global deaths.

Other countries with high numbers include:

• Yemen: 13 deaths

• Ukraine: 8 deaths

• Sudan: 6 deaths

• India and Peru: 4 deaths each

• Philippines, Mexico and Pakistan: 3 deaths each

These figures underline the risks faced by journalists in conflict zones and the urgent need for stronger protection measures.

Names on the final list here:

Mukesh Chandrakar

Hassan Al-Qishawi

Omar Al-Derawi

Areej Shaheen

Saed Nabhan

Mohammed Al-Talmas

Ahmad Omar Al-Shaya

Calletano de Jesús Guerrero

Gastón Medina Sotomayor

Ibrahim Ajaj

Arlindo Chissole

Öscar Gómez Agudelo

Tetiana Kulyk

Farouk Ahmed Mohamed A-Zaher

lbrahim Mohamed Mudawi

Magdy Abdel Rahman Fakhr El-Din

Waji Jaafar Mohammed Onwar

Kristian Zavala

Patricio Aguilar

Raghvendra Bajpai

Mahmoud lslim AI-Basos

Watson Flexy Munyaka

Mohamed Abukar Mohamed

Alexander Fedorchak

Andrei Panov

Alexander Sirkeli

Mohammed Mansour

Hussam Shbat

Anna Prokofieva

Suresh Rajak

Hilmi al Faqawi

Ahmed Rouhi Mansour

Ahmed Mohamed Saleh Sayyi

Fatima Hassouna

Yahya Munir Subaih

Raúl Celis López

Nour El-Din Abdo

Hassan Bbdel Fattah Saleh

Ahmed al-Helou

Hassan Marwoua Samour

Hamidreza Darajati

Aziz Al-Hajjar

Abdul Rahman Tawfiq Al-Abadla

Dharmendra Singh Chauhan

Abdul Latif Baloch

Hassan Majdi Abu Warda

Moataz Mohammad Rajab

Javier Antonio Salinas

Suleiman Hajjaj

…and many others here who lost their lives while carrying out their work.

