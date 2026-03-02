IFJ Releases Final List of 128 Journalists and Media Workers Killed in Israel War
- One hundred and twenty-eight journalists and media workers are confirmed killed in 2025, according to the International Federation of Journalists’ final Killed List
- The Middle East and Arab World remains the deadliest region, with 74 journalists killed, including 56 in Palestine
- The IFJ is calling for urgent action in 2026 to end the cycle of violence and impunity against media professionals
The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has released its final Killed List for 2025, confirming that 128 journalists and media workers lost their lives during the year.
The report, published on December 31, highlights that 10 of the victims were women and nine deaths were accidental.
The IFJ describes 2025 as another devastating year for journalism, condemning the ongoing failure of authorities to protect media workers. The Federation is urging immediate and decisive action in 2026 to break the cycle of violence and impunity.
Additional cases confirmed
The updated list includes 17 more cases that were verified after December 10. This follows the preliminary report issued on December 9, which recorded 111 deaths, including one accidental case.
The final figures reflect further killings in Palestine, Tanzania, Peru and Guatemala, alongside accidental deaths in Nigeria, Burundi and Iran.
Global statistics since 1990
Since the launch of the annual Killed List in 1990, the IFJ has documented 3,173 deaths worldwide. This equates to an average of 91 deaths per year, with 876 recorded in the past decade.
The Federation also reports that 533 journalists are currently in jail, with China identified as the world’s largest jailer of media professionals.
Middle East worst affected
For the third consecutive year, the Middle East and Arab World remains the most dangerous region for journalists. In 2025, 74 journalists were killed there, including 56 in Palestine. This accounts for 58% of all global deaths.
Other countries with high numbers include:
• Yemen: 13 deaths
• Ukraine: 8 deaths
• Sudan: 6 deaths
• India and Peru: 4 deaths each
• Philippines, Mexico and Pakistan: 3 deaths each
These figures underline the risks faced by journalists in conflict zones and the urgent need for stronger protection measures.
Names on the final list here:
Mukesh Chandrakar
Hassan Al-Qishawi
Omar Al-Derawi
Areej Shaheen
Saed Nabhan
Mohammed Al-Talmas
Ahmad Omar Al-Shaya
Calletano de Jesús Guerrero
Gastón Medina Sotomayor
Ibrahim Ajaj
Arlindo Chissole
Öscar Gómez Agudelo
Tetiana Kulyk
Farouk Ahmed Mohamed A-Zaher
lbrahim Mohamed Mudawi
Magdy Abdel Rahman Fakhr El-Din
Waji Jaafar Mohammed Onwar
Kristian Zavala
Patricio Aguilar
Raghvendra Bajpai
Mahmoud lslim AI-Basos
Watson Flexy Munyaka
Mohamed Abukar Mohamed
Alexander Fedorchak
Andrei Panov
Alexander Sirkeli
Mohammed Mansour
Hussam Shbat
Anna Prokofieva
Suresh Rajak
Hilmi al Faqawi
Ahmed Rouhi Mansour
Ahmed Mohamed Saleh Sayyi
Fatima Hassouna
Yahya Munir Subaih
Raúl Celis López
Nour El-Din Abdo
Hassan Bbdel Fattah Saleh
Ahmed al-Helou
Hassan Marwoua Samour
Hamidreza Darajati
Aziz Al-Hajjar
Abdul Rahman Tawfiq Al-Abadla
Dharmendra Singh Chauhan
Abdul Latif Baloch
Hassan Majdi Abu Warda
Moataz Mohammad Rajab
Javier Antonio Salinas
Suleiman Hajjaj
…and many others here who lost their lives while carrying out their work.
