What to know about Natasha Henstridge's children–Tristan and Asher Waite

Tristan River and Asher Sky Waite are Natasha Henstridge's children. Her eldest son, Tristan, is a model and actor, while Asher Sky Waite keeps a low profile, staying out of the limelight. The Species actress welcomed her sons during her eight-year relationship with American actor Liam Waite.

Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge with her sons, Asher Sky Waite and Tristan River Waite. Photo: @natashahenstridge (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Natasha Henstridge's eldest son, Tristan River Waite , was born on 12 October 1998 .

, was born on . Her second child, Asher Sky Waite , was born on 23 October 2001 .

, was born on . Natasha Henstridge's children's father, Liam Waite , is known for his roles in Simpatico , Civility , Flatland , Ghost Whisperer , and McBride: Semper Fi .

, is known for his roles in , , , , and . Tristan River Waite is a professional model signed with DT Model Management.

Profile summary

Full name Natasha Tonya Henstridge Gender Female Date of birth 15 August 1974 Age 51 years (as of April 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Springdale, Newfoundland, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Height in feet 5'9” Height in centimetres 178 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Brian Henstridge Mother Helen Susan Henstridge Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Chris Browning Children 2 Profession Actress, model Net worth $7 million Social media Instagram

Meet Natasha Henstridge's children—Tristan and Asher Waite

Natasha Henstridge and her sons, Tristan and Asher Waite, have often been spotted together at public events. As young children, the brothers attended the Peter Pan, Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, Blue's Big Musical Movie, and Good Boy premieres alongside their parents. Here is everything you need to know about the family.

Tristan River Waite

Professional model Tristan River Waite, pictured outdoors. Photo: @tristanwaite

Source: Instagram

Full name : Tristan River Waite

: Tristan River Waite Date of birth : 12 October 1998

: 12 October 1998 Current age : 27 years as of March 2026

: 27 years as of March 2026 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Model

Tristan River Waite was born on 12 October 1998 and is 27 years old as of March 2026. Little is known about his upbringing and educational background.

Like his mother, Tristan is a professional model. He is signed to DT Model Management. On his Models.com bio, he is described as having boyish teen idol good looks with plenty of charm.

According to Fashionably Male, he joined the modelling agency straight out of high school. He shared the origin of his love for modelling.

I started modelling because both of my parents are actors and models, as well as my stepmom and my grandpa. It kind of feels like it’s in the blood.

The American model maintains an active Instagram presence, where he has built a following of over 20,000 fans by posting modelling photos and glimpses into his life. In April 2024, he got married to Morgan Cryer Waite, an American model and actress, who played an Erudite girl in Insurgent in the Divergent series.

Asher Sky Waite

Full name : Asher Sky Waite

: Asher Sky Waite Date of birth : 23 October 2001

: 23 October 2001 Age : 24 years as of March 2026

: 24 years as of March 2026 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Asher Waite is Natasha Henstridge's youngest son, born on 23 October 2001. He is 24 years old as of March 2026, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Unlike his brother, Tristan Waite, Asher has opted to live a private life, away from media attention. He has little social media presence.

FAQs

Who is Natasha Henstridge? She is a Canadian actress popularly known for her earliest role as Sil in the 1995 science fiction horror film, Species. What are some facts about Natasha Henstridge? She began her modelling career in Paris at 14, was featured on the cover of French Cosmopolitan, made her debut film, Species, and turned down roles in Independence Day and Men in Black. How old was Natasha in Species? At the start of the trilogy in 1995, the Canadian actress was 21 years old. Was Natasha Henstridge a model? Before entering the acting scene, Natasha Henstridge was a fashion and commercial model for brands such as Oil of Olay, Lady Stetson, and Old Spice. How rich is Natasha Henstridge? Henstridge has an estimated net worth of approximately $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Who did Natasha Henstridge have children with? The Fallout actress has two sons with her former co-star in the 2000 crime thriller Second Skin, Liam Waite. What is Liam White known for? Liam Waite is an American actor, best known for his roles in She Spies, Second Skin, Olvidados, and Ghost of Mars. Who are Liam Waite's family members? He is married to Russian actress Olga Fonda and has two sons, Tristan and Asher Waite.

Natasha Henstridge's children were born during her long-term relationship with her former co-star, Liam Waite. While Asher has chosen to live a private life away from the prying eyes of the media, Tristan has pursued a modelling career similar to his mother's.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng