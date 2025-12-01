Washington’s standoff with Caracas intensified after President Donald Trump demanded Nicolás Maduro step down immediately

Within hours, the U.S. declared Venezuela’s airspace closed, signalling a sharp escalation in pressure on the regime

Defence experts warned that Maduro and his allies could now face imminent military operations targeting their command structures

President Donald Trump delivered a stern ultimatum to Nicolás Maduro to leave Venezuela immediately before announcing that the country’s airspace would be closed, according to the Miami Herald.

Washington’s warning was reportedly delivered in a phone call with Caracas and offered guaranteed evacuation for Maduro, his wife Cilia Flores, and their son, but only if the Venezuelan leader agreed to resign on the spot.

Trump ultimatum to Maduro escalated Venezuela crisis as U.S. closed airspace and warned of imminent operations.

U.S. officials said the conversation stalled, and within hours Washington escalated dramatically. Sources told the outlet that the impasse centred on Maduro’s demand for “global amnesty for any crimes he and his group had committed, and that was rejected.”

Another sticking point was his request to retain control of the armed forces, similar to Nicaragua’s arrangement in 1991 under Violeta Chamorro. Washington, however, insisted on immediate resignation, which Caracas refused.

Venezuelan airspace closed

On Saturday, Trump announced that Venezuelan airspace would be considered “closed in its entirety.” The Herald reported that the Maduro government attempted to schedule another call with Washington but received no response.

On Sunday, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One not to “read anything into” his declaration when asked if a strike was imminent.

Expert warnings of imminent operations

Former Venezuelan diplomat Vanessa Neumann told Fox News Digital that Maduro and his regime could now face their most serious threat yet. “I think the operations will start imminently,” she said.

Neumann explained that the clearing of the airspace was “a very clear public warning that missiles might be coming to take out command and control infrastructure or retaliatory infrastructure.”

She added that targets had been identified through covert operations over several years and described the situation as “a capture-or-kill scenario.”

Neumann warned that Maduro’s military was “very weak” and lacked the capacity to resist. “Their material is extremely old, decayed, and has not been serviced,” she explained. Equipment from Russia was described as “junk,” while American-supplied hardware was decades old and neglected.

Cartel de los Soles designated terrorist organisation

Ahead of closing the airspace, the U.S. officially designated the Cartel de los Soles, allegedly linked to Venezuela’s government, as a foreign terrorist organisation. Neumann said the cartel had turned Venezuela’s state oil company into “a narcotics trading money laundering operation.”

She detailed how Venezuelan military jets were used to transport hard drugs from Colombia, process it in Venezuela, and move it into Central America and Europe. “They’re now one of the prime drug trading networks into the United States and Europe,” she said.

In September, the European Parliament also voted in favour of the EU designating the cartel as a terrorist organisation. Neumann added that the group was “a key collaborator and financier of Hezbollah” and had funded terrorist attacks that killed American citizens.

U.S. military and intelligence campaign

The U.S. has ramped up military and intelligence operations against drug-trading networks linked to Venezuela, including strikes on suspected narcotics boats. Neumann said, “The decision is President Trump’s because when he says, ‘Go’, we go. And nobody knows when he’ll say that.”

She argued that the timing was right, noting that Maduro’s international backers Russia and Iran were weakened, while China was unlikely to extend strong support.

Potential targets within the regime

Neumann identified Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, Diosdado Cabello, Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace, and Alexander Granko Arteaga, head of Venezuela’s counter-intelligence agency, as figures who could be targeted. She explained that Granko’s role in suppressing military dissent had prevented uprisings.

Neumann concluded that Venezuelans had “made it clear that they wanted Maduro out and fought democratically but lost,” pointing to elections, peaceful protests, and lobbying for sanctions and international support.

Cartel de los Soles terrorist designation highlighted U.S. crackdown on Venezuela's regime and transnational drug trading networks.

