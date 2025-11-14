Leaked documents show Venezuela is preparing guerrilla-style warfare and a street-chaos strategy in case of a U.S. attack

Reuters reports that the country relies on outdated Russian weapons and thousands of militia fighters

While it said Nicolás Maduro’s government adopts unconventional survival tactics, the president insists that Washington wants to remove him from power

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuela is secretly preparing for a possible confrontation with the United States, not with modern military power, but with guerrilla warfare, street anarchy, and decades-old Russian weapons.

Reuters reports that the strategy it saw in leaked documents is a subtle admission that Venezuela cannot match U.S. military strength, forcing Nicolás Maduro’s government to adopt unconventional survival tactics.

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested the possibility of ground operations in Venezuela, saying "the land is going to be next" following multiple strikes on alleged drug-traff!cking vessels in the Caribbean and a large U.S. military build-up in the region.

According to sources with knowledge of the efforts and planning documents seen by Reuters, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, said Trump is seeking to oust him and that Venezuelan citizens and the military will resist any such attempt.

Venezuela’s military reality

Multiple sources told Reuters that the U.S. military overwhelmingly outmatches Venezuela’s armed forces, which have been weakened by poor training, low salaries, and aging, deteriorating equipment.

In some instances, unit commanders have reportedly had to bargain with local food producers just to feed their soldiers due to inadequate government supplies.

Most earn about $100 a month, far below the $500 needed for basic food, while many have only been trained in crowd control against unarmed protesters.

According to sources and internal planning documents, Caracas is now relying on two main approaches: a guerrilla-style resistance, which senior officials have vaguely referenced in public, and a second, unacknowledged strategy aimed at creating chaos to hinder any foreign intervention.

The country has about 20 Sukhoi fighter jets, but analysts say they cannot match modern U.S. aircraft. Helicopters, tanks, and anti-aircraft missiles are also outdated.

Although Venezuela has already deployed 5,000 Igla-S handheld missiles, even these are decades old.

Meanwhile, Russia says it is ready to help with repairs, radar upgrades and missile supplies, but warns against escalating tensions.

Creating chaos on the streets

Venezuela’s first strategy, called “prolonged resistance,” involves small military units spread across more than 280 locations. Their job would be to carry out sabotage and hit-and-run attacks—classic guerrilla tactics—if the U.S. launches an attack.

The second plan, known as “anarchisation,” would rely on intelligence officers and armed loyalists of the ruling party to create chaos in the streets of Caracas. The idea is to make the country ungovernable for any invading force.

Sources said both tactics are meant to work together, but it’s unclear how or when the government might use them. Even with these plans, insiders admit that Venezuela stands almost no chance in a traditional war.

“We wouldn’t last two hours,” one government-linked source told Reuters.

Another security insider added that Venezuela is not professional or prepared to face a powerful military like that of the United States.

Government officials publicly dismiss any fear of a U.S. attack, insisting they want peace. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello mocked the idea that bombings could topple the country, while President Maduro continues to praise the armed forces as heirs of independence hero Simón Bolívar.

Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino recently said, “We are ready here, we don’t want war during new military drills."

Though Maduro claims 8 million civilians are training in militias, one source estimated that only 5,000–7,000 people would actually join an “anarchisation” resistance plan.

Around 60,000 soldiers and National Guard members would join the “prolonged resistance” guerrilla strategy.

