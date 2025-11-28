Japa: Trump Moves To Ban Nigerians, Others From Relocating To US, Gives Reason

President Donald Trump announced a sweeping immigration policy shift, vowing to permanently halt migration from “Third World countries”

Speaking at a Thanksgiving service, he argued that decades-old frameworks had weakened national security and strained public services

The announcement came amid heightened tensions, following a Washington, D.C. shooting involving a recent asylum seeker

The term is commonly used to refer to developing nations, particularly in Africa, Asia, and parts of Latin America.

He said the U.S. foreign-born population had reached 53 million and claimed that “failed nations, prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels” were contributing to rising migration.

“America has been divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at,” he said, insisting that the immigration system had imposed a heavy financial and social burden on U.S. communities.

Trump links migration to social dysfunction

The president claimed that migrants with green cards earning modest incomes were able to access substantial government benefits, which he said contributed to “social dysfunction” in the country.

He gave examples ranging from crime and overburdened schools to hospital congestion and housing shortages.

Citing Minnesota as an example, Trump alleged that incoming refugees from Somalia had transformed the state in ways he described as harmful. “Our people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone,” he said.

Permanent suspension of migration from developing nations

Trump outlined a sweeping set of actions he intends to pursue, with a permanent suspension of migration from all countries he categorised as ‘Third World’ at the centre of his plan. “I will permanently pause migration from all Third World countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover,” he said.

He also pledged to reverse what he called “illegal admissions” under the Biden administration, revoke federal benefits for non-citizens, and remove immigrants he considers security risks or financial liabilities.

According to Trump, the push would include denaturalising individuals who “undermine domestic tranquility” and deporting foreign nationals who are “non-compatible with Western civilization.”

He added that the overall aim was a “major reduction” of what he described as illegal or disruptive populations, insisting that “reverse migration” was the only lasting solution.

Politically charged message amid Washington shooting

Trump concluded his remarks with a politically charged Thanksgiving greeting, adding: “You won’t be here for long” in reference to those he accused of undermining American values.

The announcement came shortly after a shooting incident in Washington, D.C., in which two National Guard members were injured. Authorities said the suspect had arrived in the United States in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome after assisting U.S. forces in Afghanistan and was granted asylum last year.

