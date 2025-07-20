Andy Byron: Net Worth of Astronomer CEO Caught on Video with His HR Released

Tech CEO Andy Byron found himself at the centre of a viral scandal after being caught on video dancing intimately with a woman believed not to be his wife at a recent Coldplay concert

Social media erupted with speculation as the woman was identified as Kristin Cabot, Chief People Officer of Byron’s company, Astronomer, though the firm has not confirmed the claims

Amid mounting scrutiny, Byron’s net worth, estimated between $20 million and $70 million, sparked further online debate, especially in light of potential marital fallout

Andy Byron, CEO of New York-based tech firm Astronomer, faced an onslaught of social media scrutiny this week after a viral video surfaced appearing to show him in an intimate moment with a woman who was not his wife during a Coldplay concert.

The footage captured the pair dancing closely before abruptly ducking out of camera view when they noticed they were being broadcast on the venue’s big screen.

Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin reacted in real-time, saying, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy”, a comment that fuelled widespread speculation across digital platforms.

Social media identifies Kristin Cabot, Astronomer Executive

Unverified reports began to circulate shortly after the video emerged, claiming the man seen in the clip was Byron and that the woman was Astronomer’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot.

Though Astronomer has not officially confirmed or denied these identifications, the company was contacted by Men’s Journal for comment but offered no clarification.

Online activity appeared to add to the intrigue. Observers noted that Byron’s LinkedIn account had either been deleted or made private, and his wife allegedly removed “Byron” from her last name on Facebook.

Astronomer also limited replies on its social media pages, prompting further speculation about internal reactions.

Andy Byron net worth estimated at $20 million–$70 million

With Byron’s name trending, curiosity about his financial standing surged. According to The Economic Times, the tech CEO’s net worth is estimated to lie between $20 million and $70 million. The publication reported that Astronomer’s valuation stood between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion following its Series D funding round in May 2025, suggesting Byron could hold an equity stake of 1% to 5%.

“Astronomer was last valued between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion after its Series D funding round in May 2025. As CEO, Byron likely holds an equity share in the company. Based on standard CEO ownership ranges for private startups, he could own between 1% and 5% of the company,” the outlet stated.

“This would place Byron’s estimated equity between $12 million and $65 million. When adding possible salary, bonuses, and stock options from his past executive roles, his overall net worth may range from $20 million.”

Speculation over divorce and prenuptial agreement

The financial revelations provoked strong reactions online, with many users commenting on the implications for Byron’s marriage. Amid rumours of a potential divorce, one user posted, “A nine‑figure apology sounds about right,” while another remarked, “Divorce lawyers everywhere are celebrating and the wife going to be laughing all the way to the bank.”

Others chimed in:

“I hope his wife takes him for every penny,” said one.

“I pray there’s no prenup,” another added.

“Hope that prenup is non existent or has an infidelity clause,” wrote a different user.

As of now, Astronomer has remained silent on the issue, offering no substantial information or confirmation regarding the identities of the individuals involved or the status of its leadership.

Coldplay’s cam exposes Astronomer’s CEO Andy Byron

