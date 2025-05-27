US Government Lists All the Work Visas Available in 2025

The United States government has announced the full list of temporary work visa categories available in 2025, outlining options for foreign nationals seeking employment opportunities

With eleven distinct visa types, applicants must secure employer sponsorship and navigate the petition approval process before applying

Understanding the eligibility criteria and labor certification requirements is essential for prospective workers aiming to obtain a visa for temporary employment in the US

Individuals intending to work in the US must obtain the appropriate visa based on their employment type and duration.

Temporary worker visas are designed for individuals undertaking employment for a fixed period.

There are eleven categories of temporary worker visas, with most requiring an approved petition from the prospective employer.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services reviews and approves these petitions before applicants can proceed with their visa applications.

Categories of temporary worker visas

The full list of work visas available in 2025 includes the following:

H-1B: Specialty occupation visa

This visa is designated for individuals employed in specialized fields requiring at least a bachelor's degree or equivalent professional experience.

It applies to various professions, including fashion models, physicians, and Department of Defense project participants.

H-1B1: Free trade agreement professional visa

Specific to applicants from Chile and Singapore, this visa allows professionals with a bachelor's degree or equivalent expertise to work in the US. Unlike the H-1B visa, this category does not require a petition-based application.

- H-2A: Temporary agricultural worker visa

Intended for seasonal agricultural workers, this visa is available only to citizens or nationals of designated countries, with certain exceptions.

- H-2B: Temporary non-agricultural worker visa

This category supports temporary employment opportunities in non-agricultural sectors for foreign nationals from designated countries, with specific exceptions.

- H-3: Trainee or special education visitor visa

Applicants under this category receive training in fields unavailable in their home country or participate in practical training programs focused on education for children with mental, physical, or emotional disabilities.

- L: Intracompany transferee bisa

This visa applies to individuals employed in managerial or executive roles or those possessing specialized knowledge.

The employer must be a branch, affiliate, or subsidiary of the applicant’s current foreign employer, with the applicant having worked with the company for at least one year in the preceding three years.

- O: Extraordinary ability or achievement visa

Designed for applicants with exceptional abilities in science, art, education, business, athletics, or those recognized internationally in the motion picture and television industries.

It also includes individuals assisting the primary applicant.

- P-1: Athlete or entertainment group member visa

Recognized athletes and entertainment group members can apply for this visa to participate in specific athletic competitions or entertainment performances.

Support personnel providing essential services are also included.

- P-2: Reciprocal exchange program visa

This visa is meant for artists and entertainers involved in reciprocal exchange programs between US organizations and those in other countries, including essential service providers.

- P-3: Unique program artist or entertainer visa

Individuals performing, teaching, or coaching as part of a unique program, including ethnic, folk, cultural, musical, theatrical, or artistic performances, qualify under this category.

- Q-1: International cultural exchange visa

Designed for individuals engaged in cultural exchange programs, allowing applicants to share history, culture, and traditions from their home country while participating in cultural labor and training.

Labor certification and petition approval process

Some visa categories require an approved labor certification before filing a petition with US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Employers must submit the labor certification application to the Department of Labor before proceeding with the Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, Form I-129. Certain visa categories also have annual limits on approvals, restricting the total number of petitions granted yearly.

Once the petition is approved, US Citizenship and Immigration Services issues Form I-797, Notice of Action, to the employer, enabling the applicant to proceed with the visa application process.

Further details on the petition process and visa requirements are available on the US Citizenship and Immigration Services website.

