A devastating bus crash on Saturday in western Colombia claimed the lives of university students and professors, leaving at least ten dead and eleven injured

The tragedy unfolded on the Helicoil Bridge in Quindio, where several passengers were thrown from the bus upon impact, falling into the abyss below

Humboldt University declared two days of mourning for the victims as authorities investigate the accident and Colombia grapples with ongoing road safety concerns

A tragic accident on Saturday claimed the lives of several university students and professors when their bus crashed in western Colombia, killing at least ten people and injuring eleven, authorities said.

The bus was travelling from Tolima to Quindio when the driver lost control, leading to the devastating crash.

10 University Students Confirmed Dead and 11 Injured After Bus Crash. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Helicoil bridge crash leaves multiple casualties

The accident occurred on the Helicoil Bridge in the Quindio region, where several passengers were ejected from the bus upon impact.

The vehicle slammed into the barrier, causing some individuals to fall several meters into the abyss below, according to police commander Luis Fernando Atuesta.

Emergency services responded swiftly, and authorities confirmed they were investigating the conditions that led to the incident.

Humboldt university declares mourning after student deaths

Humboldt University in Armenia issued a statement expressing grief and announcing two days of mourning to honour the victims of the tragic accident.

University director Diego Fernando Jaramillo Lopez stated in a video that the bus was carrying 22 students, two teachers, and a communications officer when the crash occurred.

Road accidents remain a leading cause of death in Colombia

Traffic incidents remain a significant concern in Colombia, with road accidents among the top causes of fatalities.

According to the national highway authority, an average of 22 people lost their lives daily due to traffic-related incidents in 2024.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash in an effort to determine its cause and improve road safety measures in the region.

See the aftermath video here.

Road accidents

Road accidents remain a leading cause of fatalities worldwide, often resulting from a combination of human, environmental, and mechanical factors.

Reckless driving, speeding, and impaired judgment due to alcohol or fatigue significantly contribute to collisions. Poor road infrastructure, adverse weather conditions, and vehicle malfunctions further increase the risks.

In Colombia, traffic incidents continue to be a major concern, with an average of 22 people losing their lives daily in 2024. Authorities emphasize the importance of strict traffic regulations, vehicle maintenance, and public awareness campaigns to mitigate these tragedies.

10 University Students Confirmed Dead and 11 Injured After Bus Crash. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

1500 Nigerians confirmed dead in road crash in 3 months

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria witnessed a disturbing rise in road traffic fatalities during the first quarter of 2025, despite a slight decrease in the total number of crashes.

Official figures from the Federal Road Safety Corps indicate that 1,593 people lost their lives in road accidents between January and March 2025.

This marked an 8.3 percent increase from the 1,471 fatalities recorded during the same period in 2024. The number of injured persons also rose by 7.4 percent, with 9,298 injuries documented in contrast to 8,659 the previous year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng