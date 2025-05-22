A private aircraft crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood, engulfing around 15 homes in flames amid dense fog

Emergency responders swiftly evacuated the area while officials worked to determine the number of casualties

The crash site, littered with burning debris and jet fuel, has prompted an urgent investigation into the tragic incident

A small private plane crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood, setting around 15 homes on fire in the early hours of May 22.

The Cessna 550 aircraft went down at approximately 3.45am near the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport during dense fog, authorities confirmed, Telegraph UK confirmed.

Private Plane Crashes Sets 15 Homes Ablaze Amid Dense Fog. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Emergency responders swiftly initiated evacuations in the vicinity of the crash site, a military housing neighbourhood, according to NBC San Diego. As of yet, officials have not determined whether there are any injuries.

Firefighters battle flames and widespread debris

Dan Eddy, San Diego’s assistant fire department chief, detailed the chaotic scene:

“There are multiple cars engulfed, we have jet fuel all over the place. We have hazmat on scene, and we asked for more resources. We are also working with the military.”

Mr Eddy emphasised that ensuring all affected homes were empty remained a priority, stating, “The main goal moving forward is to ensure all those houses are cleared and no one is inside.

Then we will move in the middle where the plane crashed near the cars and search them, then search the plane.”

Aircraft collision causes extensive damage

The crash directly struck multiple homes in the Murphy Canyon neighbourhood, leaving behind “a gigantic debris field,” according to Mr Eddy. He described the foggy conditions at the time, noting, “You could barely see in front of you.”

The assistant fire chief likened the aftermath to a scene from a film, with emergency personnel continuing to search for the pilot and any “souls on board.”

The Federal Aviation Administration stated that the number of people aboard the aircraft remains unknown. The Cessna 550 Citation II model typically accommodates six to eight passengers along with two pilots.

Residents describe terrifying impact

Footage captured the devastation, showing vehicles and homes consumed by flames, alongside a mass of debris and burnt-out cars. One wing of the aircraft appeared to have detached during impact.

Neighbours reported hearing a “loud boom” and feeling their walls shake.

Christopher Moore, who lives nearby, described his family’s terrifying escape. “We grabbed our two young children and ran out of the house. On our way out, we saw a car completely engulfed in flames.”

The National Transportation Safety Board will spearhead the investigation into the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, the San Diego Police Department has advised residents to steer clear of the area and to report any sightings of jet fuel or debris immediately.

Private Plane Crashes Sets 15 Homes Ablaze Amid Dense Fog. Photo credit: Peeterv/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Police plane crashes during test flight

Police plane crashes during test flight

The accident occurred around 8 a.m., during a test flight preparing for parachute training in the Hua Hin district, according to Royal Thai Police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong.

