A groundbreaking study published in the journal Royal Society Open Science revealed that the rig shark, Mustelus lenticulatus, actively produces sounds by snapping its teeth, challenging the perception of sharks as silent predators.

Researchers recorded clicking noises from juvenile rig sharks, similar to the sound of a balloon popping, marking the first evidence of vocal behaviour in this species.

Study investigates acoustic capabilities

Lead author Dr. Carolin Nieder first noticed the clicking sounds during behavioural experiments at the University of Auckland in 2021.

Her team studied 10 juvenile rig sharks housed in controlled tanks with underwater microphones from May 2021 to April 2022.

The sharks emitted intense clicks averaging 156 decibels and spanning frequencies from 2.4 to 18.5 kilohertz, some detectable by humans.

Sound production linked to handling behaviour

The researchers observed that clicking noises primarily occurred within the first 10 seconds of handling and diminished over time as the sharks adapted to captivity.

Dr. Nieder noted that the sounds might represent deliberate vocal behaviour rather than accidental occurrences, opening new avenues for understanding shark communication.

Implications for shark communication research

Neil Hammerschlag, president of Atlantic Shark Expeditions, remarked that shark communication was largely believed to rely on body language and chemical signals, leaving vocalisation unexplored.

While Hammerschlag was not involved in the study, he highlighted its potential to redefine shark behaviour research and conservation strategies.

About rig sharks

Rig sharks (Mustelus lenticulatus) are a small species of shark native to the coastal waters of New Zealand, often found near the seafloor.

They play a vital role in the region’s marine ecosystem and are important to New Zealand's commercial fishing industry. Rig sharks lack swim bladders, which are common in other fish for buoyancy and sound production, making the discovery of their ability to produce clicking noises by snapping their teeth remarkable.

Typically, these sharks exhibit a brownish-grey appearance with white underside markings, allowing them to blend into their environment. Rig sharks are known for their calm and non-aggressive behaviour.

