Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, died on Friday, February 16, multiple reports have said

The Federal Prison Service stated in a statement that Navalny felt sick after a walk on Friday, February 16, and lost consciousness

Legit.ng reports that the deceased died at the Arctic prison colony where he was serving a 19-year term

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and global news.

Moscow, Russia - Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, died on Friday, February 16.

Widely considered President Vladimir Putin's most vociferous critic, Navalny was serving a 19-year jail term on charges many people ascribe to political persecution. The late anti-corruption activist was 47.

Foremost activist, Alexei Navalny is no more. Photo credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev

Source: Getty Images

Russia’s federal penitentiary service confirmed Navalny's demise in a statement, the BBC said.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The statement reads:

“Navalny felt bad after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness. Medical staff arrived immediately and an ambulance team was called. Resuscitation measures were carried out which did not yield positive results. Paramedics confirmed the death of the convict.

"The causes of death are being established."

Navalny's death is likely to be seen as a political assassination attributable to Putin, Guardian UK said.

Alexei Navalny's death: Commiserations follow

Reacting to the news, Rishi Sunak, the prime minister (PM) of the United Kingdom (UK), described Navalny's death as a "terrible news".

He tweeted:

"This is terrible news. As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexei Navalny demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life.

"My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Russia, for whom this is a huge tragedy."

Similarly, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, wrote on X:

"Navalny fought for the values of freedom and democracy. For his ideals, he made the ultimate sacrifice.

"The EU holds the Russian regime for sole responsible for this tragic death.

"I extend my deepest condolences to his family. And to those who fight for democracy around the world in the darkest conditions.

"Fighters die. But the fight for freedom never ends."

John Sweeney, a prominent British writer, claimed Navalny was killed.

He commented:

"RIP Alexei Navalny. I met him three times. He was a great man, a true Russian - full of flaws - and a brave enemy of Vladimir Putin's Fascist regime. And now he's dead.

"I have no doubt that whatever the Kremlin says, they killed him."

More to read about Russia:

Russia: Putin to run for re-election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Putin will run for re-election in March 2024.

Putin has been president of Russia since 2012.

The announcement follows months of speculation over whether the 71-year-old plans to seek six more years in office after constitutional amendments in 2020 reset his term count.

Source: Legit.ng