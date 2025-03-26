Since resuming operations in Lagos last year, Emirates Airlines reports that its load factors have been healthy and consistent

This contradicts recent media reports suggesting the airline has been having trouble with low passenger load capacity

The airline responded by stating that its premium cabins have done remarkably well and that it is one of only two airlines that fly first class into Lagos

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

United Arab Emirates Carrier Emirates Airlines says its operation has seen healthy and steady load factors since the resumption of its operations in Lagos last year.

Emirates Airline is now able to operate flights in Nigeria again due to a recent diplomatic deal between FG and the United Arab Emirates. Photo Credit: Emirates Airline

Source: UGC

This was in dissonance with some media reports recently insinuating that the airline has been struggling with low passenger load capacity since it returned to Nigeria in 2024.

According to reports, the airline is reportedly considering withdrawing its services from the Lagos-Dubai route as it flies empty most times. Reports say the United Arab Emirates airline is affected by UAE’s visa policies on Nigeria, which have affected its operations.

Some months ago, the Nigerian government reached a diplomatic agreement with the UAE government, allowing the Emirates Airline to resume flight operations in Nigeria.

Analysts say many Nigerians who used to fly Emirates flights were still struggling to secure visas to the UAE. Recall that shortly after the Emirates flight resumption in Nigeria, the UAE government announced a new visa policy, imposing tough conditions on Nigerian passport holders.

The development came barely 24 hours after the country lifted the two-year visa ban imposed on Nigerians.

Emirate airlline reacts

In a swift reaction, the airline, in a statement on Monday, said it is one of the only two airlines operating first class into Lagos and that its premium cabins have performed exceptionally well, The Punch reported.

The statement read,

“Emirates’ Business and Economy Class products are similarly popular with business and leisure travellers on the Lagos-Dubai route, and cargo shippers are utilising the bellyhold space on Emirates’ 777 aircraft for valuable imports and exports of Nigerian goods.

“Feedback from customers has been consistently positive, as are the relationships Emirates has established with key stakeholders in Nigeria’s aviation, tourism and trade sectors.”

Emirates Airlines stated that its premium cabins have performed exceptionally well. Photo Credit: Emirates Airlines

Source: Getty Images

In February 2025, Emirates signed an interline agreement with Air Peace, expanding its footprint to 13 new cities in Nigeria and providing travellers with more opportunities to connect with the airline’s world-class product and service.

The move comes just five months after the resumption, demonstrating the airline’s unwavering commitment to scaling its operations to better serve travellers in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng