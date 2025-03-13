A total lunar eclipse will occur on the night of March 13 or early morning of March 14, 2025, depending on the time zone, causing the Moon to appear red

This phenomenon, often called a "Blood Moon," happens when the Moon passes into Earth's shadow and falls within the umbra

Observers in Earth's Western Hemisphere can witness the event without special equipment, although binoculars or a telescope can enhance the view

London, UK – On the night of March 13 or early in the morning on March 14, 2025, depending on the time zone, the Moon will pass into Earth's shadow, resulting in a total lunar eclipse.

This astronomical event will cause the Moon to appear red, a phenomenon often referred to as a "Blood Moon."

Understanding a total lunar eclipse

According to NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth's shadow.

In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth's shadow, known as the umbra, causing it to appear red-orange.

This is due to the scattering of light, similar to the effects that make the sky blue and sunsets red.

How to observe the eclipse

No special equipment is needed to observe the lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope can enhance the viewing experience.

A dark environment away from bright lights provides the best conditions for observation. The eclipse will be visible from Earth's Western Hemisphere.

Eclipse timeline and what to expect

Penumbral Eclipse Begins (8:57 PM PDT, 11:57 PM EDT, 03:57 UTC): The Moon enters Earth's penumbra, causing a subtle dimming.

Partial Eclipse Begins (10:09 PM PDT, 1:09 AM EDT, 05:09 UTC): The Moon begins to enter Earth's umbra, appearing as if a bite is being taken out of it.

Totality Begins (11:26 PM PDT, 2:26 AM EDT, 06:26 UTC): The entire Moon is now in Earth's umbra, tinted a coppery red. Using binoculars or a telescope provides a better view, and a tripod-mounted camera with long exposures can capture the event.

Totality Ends (12:31 AM PDT, 3:31 AM EDT, 07:31 UTC): The red colour fades as the Moon exits Earth's umbra.

Partial Eclipse Ends (1:47 AM PDT, 4:47 AM EDT, 08:47 UTC): The Moon is back in Earth's penumbra, with subtle dimming.

Penumbral Eclipse Ends (3:00 AM PDT, 6:00 AM EDT, 10:00 UTC): The eclipse concludes.

Why the moon turns red during a lunar eclipse

The red or orange hue of the Moon during a lunar eclipse is caused by the same phenomenon that makes the sky blue and sunsets red.

Sunlight is filtered through Earth's atmosphere, with blue light scattering away and reddish light travelling more directly through the air.

This effect is amplified during a lunar eclipse, making it appear as if all the world's sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon.

Additional observations during the eclipse

On the night of the eclipse, viewers can also look to the western sky for glimpses of planets Jupiter and Mars.

The Moon will start in the constellation Leo and move into Virgo as the eclipse progresses. As Earth's shadow dims the Moon's glow, constellations may become easier to spot.

Will the lunar eclipse 2025 be observed in Nigeria?

Based on past precedents, it is believed that the total lunar eclipse on March 13-14, 2025, will be visible in Nigeria. Observers in Nigeria will be able to witness the eclipse as the Moon passes into Earth's shadow, creating a "Blood Moon" effect. The eclipse will be visible in various phases, including the penumbral, partial, and total phases.

Where to view the total lunar eclipse

Legit.ng earlier reported that lovers of space events are preparing to view a rare total lunar eclipse that will turn the moon red.

The total lunar eclipse will happen on Thursday, March 13 and Friday, March 14, 2025, and it will be visible in many parts of the world.

