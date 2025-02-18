A Delta Air Lines passenger shared their harrowing experience after Flight 4819 crashed and flipped upside down at Toronto Pearson International Airport on February 17

All 80 individuals on board were safely evacuated, although 18 people were transported to hospitals with injuries

Pearson CEO Deborah Flint praised the response of first responders, emphasising the absence of fatalities and relatively minor injuries

Toronto, Canada – A Delta Air Lines passenger provided a gripping insight into the moments following a plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport on February 17.

At around 3.30pm Eastern time, Delta Airlines Flight 4819, originating from Minneapolis, Minnesota, crashed and flipped upside down while attempting to land.

Passenger Posts Video of Inside Airplane Moments Before It Turns Upside-Down in Crash Landing

The aircraft carried 80 individuals, including 76 passengers and four crew members. Although all individuals were safely evacuated, at least 18 were transported to hospitals with injuries.

Video of Delta Airlines passenger and statements

Delta News Hub released a statement on Twitter, confirming that there were no fatalities and that several injured customers had been transported to area hospitals.

"Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted," the statement read. Passengers took to social media to share their experiences, with one passenger, Ashley Zook, posting a video on Snapchat while still inside the overturned plane, captioned, "My plane crashed. I'm upside down."

Zook shared another video after safely evacuating, showing the plane upside down on the ground and other passengers around her. "I was just in a plane crash. Oh my God," Zook exclaimed in a video shared by CBC.

See the video posted by the passenger below:

See another video:

CEO praises response and highlights minor injuries

Pearson CEO Deborah Flint expressed gratitude for the absence of fatalities and the relatively minor nature of the injuries sustained.

"We are very grateful there was no loss of life and relatively minor injuries," she stated. According to medical transport company Ornge, three of the injured passengers were reported to be in critical condition.

Airplane turns upside down after crash landing

Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 18 people were injured after a plane crash at Canada’s Toronto Pearson International Airport on February 17, according to Fire Chief Todd Aitken.

The Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis, carrying 80 passengers, ended upside down on the runway, with one passenger describing the scene as hanging “like bats” inside the aircraft after the crash.

Airport CEO Deborah Flint praised the “textbook response” of first responders for ensuring no lives were lost in the incident.

