More than 200,000 Denmark citizens have signed a petition to buy California from the United States in response to President Trump's recent attempts to purchase Greenland

The petition humorously proposes making California "New Denmark" and promises to bring Danish culture and values to the state

This move comes amidst tense relations between Trump and California's governor, Gavin Newsom, as they clash over various issues

Copenhagen, Denmark – In response to President Trump's recent attempts to purchase Greenland, more than 200,000 Denmark citizens have signed a petition to buy California from the United States.

The petition emerged as Trump, who returned to the presidency last month, called for Canada to become the 51st US state, suggested taking over the Panama Canal, floated US ownership of Gaza, and tried to buy Greenland.

Denmark citizens to Buy California from President Trump. Photo credit: Maremagnum/Allan Scott via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Petition calls for 'vew Denmark' in California

According to the Guardian UK, the petition, which features the slogan “Måke Califørnia Great Ægain,” humorously proposes that Denmark acquire California for its sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates.

Supporters like Lars Ulrich of Metallica and Viggo Mortensen of Lord of the Rings fame have expressed their reasons for making California “New Denmark.”

The petition promises to bring "hygge to Hollywood, bike lanes to Beverly Hills and organic smørrebrød to every street corner," while implementing rule of law, universal healthcare, and fact-based politics.

The statement read in part:

“Have you ever looked at a map and thought, ‘You know what Denmark needs? More sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates.’ Well, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make that dream a reality,” the petition reads. “Let’s buy California from Donald Trump!”

“We’ll bring hygge to Hollywood, bike lanes to Beverly Hills and organic smørrebrød to every street corner. Rule of law, universal healthcare and fact-based politics might apply,” the petition continues.

“Let’s be honest – Trump isn’t exactly California’s biggest fan. He’s called it ‘the most ruined state in the union’ and has feuded with its leaders for years. We’re pretty sure he’d be willing to part with it for the right price.”

Tense relations between Trump and California

Trump and California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, have been locked in tense relations since the president retook office.

Newsom recently allocated $50m to fight the Trump administration and its deportation efforts, while Trump threatened to condition federal disaster aid to the state following the Los Angeles wildfires.

The petition aims to crowdfund $1tn and receive 500,000 signatures.

Trump's Greenland purchase proposal

Trump's interest in purchasing Greenland began in 2019, citing the need for the US to control the territory for economic security.

The Arctic island is believed to be rich in oil and gas, and other raw materials essential to green technology, becoming accessible as ice sheets and glaciers melt due to the climate crisis.

The same melting ice is also opening up new shipping routes, increasing Greenland's strategic importance.

Donald Trump threatens to take over Greenland

Legit.ng reported that hours after his son Donald Trump Jr touched down in the Greenlandic capital, Nuuk, on Tuesday, January 7, in a Trump-branded plane, the US president-elect, Donald Trump, held a press conference in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

At the press conference, Trump refused to rule out using military force to make Greenland part of the United States (US) and threatened to impose “very high” tariffs on Denmark, of which Greenland is an autonomous territory, if it gets in his way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng