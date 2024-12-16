A tragic shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, has claimed the lives of two people and the suspected student shooter

The incident left several others wounded and prompted a swift response from local and federal authorities

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes highlighted the enduring trauma for those involved and called for community support

The incident, which occurred on Monday, also left several others wounded, with at least five people taken to local hospitals.

Deadly scenes in US school as three are confirmed dead. Photo credit: Pilkfor via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Incident Overview

The Madison Police Department has not yet provided details on the victims but confirmed that children are among the deceased.

The suspected shooter has been identified as a student at the school. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes reported that officers who responded to the scene did not discharge their weapons and found the suspected shooter deceased.

"Today is a sad, sad day not only for Madison but for our entire country, where yet another police chief is doing a press conference to speak about violence in our community," Barnes stated.

"Every child, every person in that building, is a victim and will be a victim forever. These types of trauma don’t just go away."

Immediate Response

The shooting occurred shortly after 11am (17:00 GMT), initially reporting three fatalities before Barnes updated the death toll.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrived at the scene to assist local police, who have secured the area around the school.

"We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said in a statement.

President Joe Biden has also been briefed on the incident, according to the White House.

Broader Context

This year has seen 322 school shootings in the United States, making it the second highest year on record since 1966, surpassed only by last year's total of 349 shootings.

Despite consistent polling showing that the American public supports stricter firearms laws, political efforts to enact legislation have faced strong opposition from pro-gun lobbyists.

