The Nigerian government has completed the construction of Benoit Batraville High School located in Saut-D’eau, Haiti.

The construction of the school was in fulfilment of a promise made after an earthquake damaged the school some years ago, The Guardian reported.

Nigeria rebuilds collapsed school in Haiti Photo Credits:@HighNigerian/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The Caribbean nation, Haiti was struck with a 7.3 magnitude earthquake in 2010 which affected the school.

The project was supported by well-meaning Nigerians and the Red Cross Society to strengthen existing bilateral relations between both countries.

The building was handed over to the Haitian Authorities on August 29 by Ambassador Maureen Tamuno, the Nigeria High Commission in Jamaica which is concurrently accredited to Haiti.

The handover ceremony, which was graced physically and virtually, was attended by Tamuno, Minister of Education Haiti; Mr Nesmy Manigat, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Haiti, representing the Minister of Foreign Affairs Haiti; Mr Azad Belfort as well as senior government officials from Haiti.

According to Leadership, in her remark, Tamuno thanked President Bola Tinubu, for his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

Nigerian top diplomat enjoined the students and teachers to make good use of the edifice delivered to them

The Haiti officials stated that it would have been impossible to achieve such a landmark project without the Nigerian government

