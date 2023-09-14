The plan to cede Sina in Michika Local Government Area (LGA) of Adamawa to the Republic of Cameroon has been halted

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on International Boundary Dispute has announced plan to put on hold the ceding of Sina in Michika Local Government Area (LGA) of Adamawa state to the Republic of Cameroon.

The Chairman of the Committee, Beni Lar, said the demarcation of the boundary will wait until the disputes are resolved, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Lar disclosed this at an investigative hearing on the Nigeria-Cameroon boundary disputes in Abuja on Tuesday, September 12.

She added that the committee would visit Adamawa on a fact-finding mission to get a comprehensive report.

Demarcation has been decided

The Director General, National Boundary Commission, Adamu Adaji, said the demarcation between Nigeria and Cameroon was decided by the International Court of Justice based on agreements entered into by colonial masters.

“It is a boundary that has been existing and there are documents that show the fact that these boundaries have been existing.

“What the court ruled was that go and use this document to re-establish the boundary as it has always been recognized.”

The representative of the Sina community, Adamu Kamale, said the court made a pronouncement on Nigerian submission that it was the watershed that should be used for demarcation.

He added that the disputed area was a Nigerian territory and was never a settlement.

