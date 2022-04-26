Jeff Bezos may not be happy over Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter and says China may just get an advantage

Bezos also mentioned that Musk may wriggle out of the complexity of possible Twitter takeover as the Tesla CEO is adept at doing so

Both billionaires occupy the first and second spots on the billionaires' table and runs separate space companies

The recent acquisition of Twitter by the world’s richest man did not go down well with the world’s second-richest person, Jeff Bezos who hinted that Musk’s acquisition of the company may just give China the needed leverage over the social media platform.

Musk completed the acquisition of Twitter for a record $44 billion on Monday, April 24, 2022, after weeks of scheming following his 9.2 per cent stake in the company and refusing to join the board, according to a CNBC report.

Jeff Bezos hints at China's possible takeover of Twitter

China not taking over Twitter anytime soon

The Amazon billionaire tweeted late Monday hinting that China may gain influence over the microblogging site once the Tesla CEO takes over.

Bezos’ tweet hinted at Elon Musk’s business ties to China. Musk built a factory in Shanghai in 2018 and Tesla depends heavily on Chinese companies to supply materials needed for Tesla car batteries.

The board of Twitter caved into shareholders' request and agreed on Monday to the acquisition of the firm by Musk.

The company will be taken private at $54.20 per share in a deal worth $44 billion.

Twitter is restricted in China. The country’s Firewall denies access to many western social media companies including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Google left after it struggled to make headway to beat China-owned Baidu.

Bezos answered his own questions and said the likely takeover of Twitter by China may not happen as Musk is adept at navigating such complexities.

The feud and politicians' worry

There has been a long-running feud between Bezos and Musk as the two billionaires own separate space companies.

While Musk runs the famous SpaceX, Bezos runs Blue Origin, a space shuttle company.

Despite the condition, Bezos’ comments are the latest in a long-running feud between the two billionaires.

Musk’s takeover of Twitter has left some politicians worried that the SpaceX CEO will have so much control over online debate.

Source: Legit.ng