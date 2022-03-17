George W. Bush recently got a serious confrontation from a US activist, Mike Prysner during a conference

Prysner in fury claimed that a lot of Iraqis are dead because Bush lied about the war and the weapons of mass destruction

The activist lamented that he was sent to Iraq in 2003 by the then Bush-led government and lost some of his friends

A viral video of the emotional outburst of Mike Prysner, famed as an Iraq war veteran and activist who verbally attacked former President George Bush over the war in Iraq has surfaced online.

During a conference attended by the former United States (US) president, Prysner who was obviously furious and uncontrollable accused Bush of lying about Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) in Iraq.

The activist that George Bush lied about the Iraq war (Photo: Middle East Eye)

Source: Facebook

The activist who wailed that Bush sent him to the Arab nation in 2003, yelling his claim, said a million Iraqis, including his own friends, are dead today because the former president lied.

He asked the former American leader when he will apologise for his lies that have caused millions of deaths.

While he was shouting during the occasion, the activist was taken out of the venue by some persons who felt he was causing a nuisance.

His words:

"Mr. Bush, when are you going to apologise, for the million of Iraqis that are dead because you lied?

"You lied about weapons of mass destruction, you lied about connections to 9/11, you lied about Iraq being a threat.

"You sent me to Iraq in 2003. My friends are dead just because of you. You killed people. You lied.

"You lied about WMDs.

"A million Iraqis are dead because you lied. My friends are dead because you lied.

"You need to apologise. Apologise."

The clip made available by Middle East Eye was also shared via Facebook on Thursday, March 17, by Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central.

