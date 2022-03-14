The Senate's chief whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, believes the sanction on Chelsea FC by the British government is too harsh

Senator Kalu stated on Sunday, March 13, that the sanction has left a lot of the football club's fans in emotional trauma and stress

Kalu, therefore, called on the UK government to follow the path of peaceful resolution to address the issue

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the chief whip of the Nigerian Senate, has called for peaceful resolution as a means to resolve the issue between the Roman Abramovich-led management of Chelsea Football Club and the British government.

The presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a Facebook post on Sunday, March 13, opined that the sanction on the English football club is just too harsh.

Kalu said the UK's sanction on Chelsea FC is too harsh (Photo: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu)

Source: Instagram

Kalu is considering the fact that the club has millions of fans who are emotionally attached to it and are looking for a peaceful alternative to address the issue.

The senator, therefore, called on the UK government to unfreeze the club's account and save its fans from emotional trauma and stress.

He said:

"In my opinion, the sanction on Chelsea football club is too harsh considering the fact that it is a football club with millions of followers across the globe.

"These passionate followers are emotionally attached to the club. The majority of them want peace restored in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"I am appealing to the British government to unfreeze the account of Chelsea football club and save the club, her fans, and others from emotional stress and trauma."

War in Ukraine: UK seizes Abramovich’s assets, 6 Russian oligarchs, stops sale of Chelsea FC

Earlier, decrying the invasion in Ukraine, the UK on Thursday, March 10, impounded all assets of Abramovich.

It had been proven that Abramovich is one of seven oligarchs facing sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans over the Russian shelling and killings in Ukraine.

Other billionaires suffering similar sanctions are Igor Sechin and Oleg Deripaska, regarded as allies of Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted that there would be no means of escape for all supporters of the invasion.

