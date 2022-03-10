Telecommunications firm Three have confirmed that they are suspending their £40m-a-year shirt sponsorship deal with Chelsea in the wake of the sanctions imposed on Blues owner Roman Abramovich.

The billionaire has had his assets frozen in the UK in the wake of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, although he continues to deny any links to president Vladimir Putin.

Three’s logo will now be removed from Chelsea shirts and from advertising boards around Stamford Bridge with immediate effect and until further notice.

Chelsea have been given a sporting licence to continue playing and trading despite the move, although the measures will put a block on Abramovich's proposed sale of the club.

Three have been Chelsea's main shirt sponsor since the start of the 2020-21 season.

