Most Russian citizens are not in support of their government's decision to declare war on Ukraine and invade the neighbouring nation

The same can be said of staff members of Dozhd (TV Rain) a local television station in Russia that had its final broadcast on Friday, March 4

In a move decrying the aggression on Ukraine, the journalists left the newsroom during a live video

Dozhd (TV Rain), an independent Russian TV station, has taken a bold decision over the invasion of Ukraine which has led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

The entire staff of TV Rain after declaring that they are clearly not in support of the ongoing war instigated by the Vladimir Putin-led government walked off set in what they called their last broadcast, Daily Mail reports.

The staff members said they are not in support of the war in Ukraine (Photo: Dozhd TV)

Source: UGC

Before the staff walked out of from the newsroom, the anchor said:

"It was the last news bulletin. Let's say, the last in this season. We really hope that someday we'll be back on air.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"How, where, on what platforms, we don't know yet how this would be."

Following this, a correspondent of Dozhd, Vasily Polonsky, in the company of his colleagues stated:

"I think, friends, on this note, we should end our broadcast and a little pause which TV Dozhd is doing."

Polonsky's colleagues in turn said, No more war" and left the set during a live broadcast.

This move was also in reaction to the new law signed by Russia's parliament which criminalises independent reports on the wars.

According to the new legislation, journalists risk being jailed for about 15 years if caught reporting war updates other than the government's official press releases.

War in Ukraine: BBC orders suspension of its journalists' work in Russia, speaks on danger for staff

Earlier, following a new law that threatens to jail anyone deemed as spreading false reports on the Russian military, BBC on Friday, March 4, decided to temporarily suspend the work of its journalists in Russia.

In the opinion of BBC's director-general, Tim Davie, the legislation "appears to criminalise the process of independent journalism" in Russia.

Davie noted that President Vladimir Putin-led administration prefers to call its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation".

He said that the BBC in Russia will operate from outside the country for now as it does not want to expose its journalists to "criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs."

Source: Legit.ng