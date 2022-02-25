Russia has decided to ban all UK carriers to fly through its airspace, in what might be a diplomatic row between both countries

The decision by Russian authorities follows the suspension of its carriers into the United Kingdom’s airspace by the British government

Virgin Atlantic and British Airways are the two major airlines that are most affected by the Russian decision

Moscow - Russia has banned British airlines from landing at its airports or crossing its airspace, its state civil aviation regulator said on Friday, February 25.

The move follows London's ban on the flights of Russian flag carrier Aeroflot imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Boris Johnson-led government had earlier placed a ban on Russian airlines in the British airspace. Photo credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A statement by Russian authorities read:

“A restriction was introduced on the use of Russian airspace for flights of aircraft owned, leased or operated by an organisation linked to or registered in the UK.”

NBC News reports that after a string of failed attempts at diplomacy, the United States, United Kingdom and European Union have moved to take a bite out of Russia’s economy and isolate President Vladimir Putin from the world.

Escalating rounds of sanctions will try to cut off key Russian banks and the government itself from markets abroad, and freeze the assets of some of Putin’s allies.

CNN reports that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the attack:

“A reckless act by President Putin and a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe.”

He added that the European Union, G7, and NATO would coordinate closely in the coming days on what to do.

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called Russia's actions a barbaric attack and said she will present EU member states with massive and strategic sanctions against Russia for approval.

She added:

“These sanctions are designed to take a heavy toll on the Kremlin's interests and their ability to finance the war. And we know that millions of Russians do not want war.”

Russia fires missiles into Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Ukrainian capital Kyiv was targeted with missile before dawn on Friday, February 25 as Russia continued its military assault on the country.

Russian prime minister, Putin, has sent the country's forces into Ukraine amidst global outrage.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine told reporters via text message:

“Strikes on Kyiv with a cruise or ballistic missiles continued.”

Nigerian prophet says Russian invasion may have global consequences

Meanwhile, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has predicted that the Russian invasion of Ukraine might have global consequences.

The cleric made a statement concerning the crisis during a prayer meeting with notable African leaders at his mountain located around the Lome-Benin-Nigerian border.

Ayodele cautioned Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, and Joe Biden, president of the United States, stating that he foresees the crisis escalating beyond necessary and causing destruction in other countries.

Source: Legit.ng