Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952

The 95-year-old monarch was 25 and on a royal visit to Kenya when she heard about the sudden death of her father, King George VI

The aged queen kicked off celebrations for the 70th anniversary by inviting local community groups to her Sandringham residence in the East of England

Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, February 6, marked 70 years on the British throne.

New York Times reports that the milestone puts the queen in a rarefied group: Only three other monarchs are documented to have reigned for more than 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth II to spend a quiet Sunday at Sandringham, her country estate. Photo: New York Times.

Exactly 70 years ago

Elizabeth, 95, became the queen of Britain upon the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on an international tour, CNN added.

The news was broken to her by her husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.

The queen will mark Accession Day in private as is customary, not viewing it as something to celebrate.

Four days of festivities to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee are scheduled for June.

Buckingham palace spokesperson confirms Queen Elizabeth was hospitalised after cancelling trip

Recall that the Buckingham Palace spokesperson had confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II was hospitalised for preliminary investigations after cancelling a planned trip to northern Ireland.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the 95-year-old monarch was returned to Windsor Castle on Thursday where she's getting rest as advised by her doctors.

"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," read part of the spokesperson's statement.

The queen was supposed to attend a church service in the city of Armagh on Thursday, marking the centenary of partition and Northern Ireland's foundation but abruptly cancelled the trip due to medical reasons.

A source also spoke to the international news network and said the queen's one-night stay in hospital was because the doctors wanted to take a more cautious approach and that she's back at her desk but will only be taking up lighter tasks.

