Members of the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida are in for an amazing time and a pleasant surprise as the weekend approaches

Former US president, Donald Trump, will be playing the role of a DJ at a dinner event scheduled to hold at his Florida resort

New York Times journalist, Maggie Haberman, took to Twitter with a picture showing the memo sent to members of the club

It appears former US president, Donald Trump, is considering a career switch and it is not what anyone saw coming.

The politician and businessman is set to treat members of the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida to an amazing time as the weekend approaches, Metro UK reports.

Trump to DJ at private dinner event. Photo: @realdonaldtrump

Source: Instagram

Trump will be playing the role of a DJ at a dinner event scheduled to hold on Friday and Saturday at the club which he has owned since 1985.

Also confirming the ex-president's appearance, New York Times journalist, Maggie Haberman, took to social media with a photo of the memo received by club members.

The memo reads in part:

"Great music will be played during dinner on Friday and Saturday evenings, with President Trump playing the role of disc jockey. The music will be amazing, it will be lots of fun, and it will go into the late evening."

Reactions

One social media shared a video of Trump dancing as he reacted to the news.

Another Twitter user, @micahh64, had this to say in response to Trump's role as a DJ:

"In fact, some are saying it will be the most amazing music ever heard in history; that it will be unprecedented in its greatness. Other DJ’s have gone up to Drumpf with tears in their eyes, saying sir, we are in awe of your turntable skills."

@skicruiser wrote:

"Nothing says “I’m Broke” more than him being a DJ? LOL and there’s room at the bar. He’s desperate - wonder what Jr’s contribution to these lovely evenings will be."

