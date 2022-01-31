Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for Covid-19, one week after going into isolation with his family

Trudeau made this disclosure via his verified Twitter page on Monday, January 31 while noting that the virus is real

The Canadian PM hinted further that he would be working for home as he urged everyone to get vaccinated and get boosted

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, on Monday, revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau made this known on his verified Twitter page, as he allayed the fears of Canadians with the words, I'm feeling fine."

The 50-year-old politician also revealed that he would continue to work remotely while following the health guidelines that have been made available in the country.

The Prime Minister also encouraged citizens to get their COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

He tweeted, “This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted.”

There has been a rising call for Canadian citizens, and indeed, citizens of affected countries to get their COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

As a way of curbing the spread, some countries have imposed travelling restrictions on countries with an increasing rate of COVID-19 infection, especially the Omicron variant

